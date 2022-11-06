Heisman rankings: End of Illini win streak costs Brown one spot
Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.
Illinois star tailback Chase Brown maintained his streak of 100-yard games this season, running for 136 yards against Michigan State. Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing.
A local note, his performance Saturday moved him past Illini legends Jim Grabowski and Thomas Rooks into third on the school's career rushing chart. Only No. 1 Robert Holcombe and No. 2 Antoineo Harris had more rushing yards as Illini.
The results for Brown's team, an upset loss at home to Michigan State, cost the running back one spot on The News-Gazette's Heisman Trophy rankings. His team needs to win if it hopes to send him to New York as a Heisman finalist.
There is a new leader, with Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams moving past Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
It was not a good day for other top contenders. , with Stroud looking human in a near-miss at Northwestern and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker falling to dominant Georgia.
PLAYER SCHOOl POS. PREV.
1. Caleb Williams, Southern California, QB 4
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, QB 1
3. Hendon Hendon, Tennessee, QB 2
4. Chase Brown, Illinois, RB 3
5. Max Dugggan, TCU, QB 7
6. Bo Nix, Oregon, QB 6
7. Blake Corum, Michigan, RB 5
8. Bryce Young, Alabama, QB 9
9. Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB 8
10. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, QB --
