College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.

Illinois star tailback Chase Brown maintained his streak of 100-yard games this season, running for 136 yards against Michigan State. Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing.

A local note, his performance Saturday moved him past Illini legends Jim Grabowski and Thomas Rooks into third on the school's career rushing chart. Only No. 1 Robert Holcombe and No. 2 Antoineo Harris had more rushing yards as Illini.

The results for Brown's team, an upset loss at home to Michigan State, cost the running back one spot on The News-Gazette's Heisman Trophy rankings. His team needs to win if it hopes to send him to New York as a Heisman finalist.

There is a new leader, with Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams moving past Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

It was not a good day for other top contenders. , with Stroud looking human in a near-miss at Northwestern and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker falling to dominant Georgia.

PLAYER SCHOOl POS. PREV.

1. Caleb Williams, Southern California, QB 4

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, QB 1

3. Hendon Hendon, Tennessee, QB 2

4. Chase Brown, Illinois, RB 3

5. Max Dugggan, TCU, QB 7

6. Bo Nix, Oregon, QB 6

7. Blake Corum, Michigan, RB 5

8. Bryce Young, Alabama, QB 9

9. Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB 8

10. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, QB --

