Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.
Illinois prolific tailback returned to the field after having a week off and continued his streak of consecutive 100-yard games. The mark is at nine going back to the end of the 2021 season.
Brown finished with 149 yards at Nebraska, pushing his season total to 1,208. The school's single-season record is 1,697 set by Champaign's Mikel Leshoure n 2010.
Brown needs to average just over 122 yards in his final four games to move to No. 1.
Brown's current total ranks eighth, moving him past Keith Jones.
He is still the top running back, but Michigan's Blake Corum is close behind. Good they thing the teams play later in the season.
PLAYER SCHOOl POS. PREV.
1. C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB 1
2. Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 2
3. Chase Brown Illinois RB 3
4. Caleb Williams USC QB 5
5. Blake Corum Michigan RB 4
6. Bo Nix Oregon QB --
7. Max Duggan TCU QB 6
8. Drake Maye North Carolina QB 8
9. Bryce Young Alabama RB 7
10. Deuce Vaughn Kansas State RB --