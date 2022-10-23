Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.
Illinois star tailback Chase Brown got to rest his weary bones thanks to the second open week of the season. Had to be nice not to get hit for a full day.
While he watched college football and maybe, hockey (he is Canadian), Brown moved up a spot on Bob's list. Only players listed in the top three on a ballot earn points, so Brown has made that cut.
He remains the top running back and one of two non-quarterbacks in this week's Top 10.
PLAYER SCHOOL POS. PREV.
1. C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB 1
2. Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 2
3. Chase Brown Illinois RB 4
4. Blake Corum Michigan RB 5
5. Caleb Williams USC QB 6
6. Max Duggan TCU QB 10
7. Bryce Young Alabama QB 3
8. Drake Maye North Carolina QB 9
9. Cameron Rising Utah QB --
10. Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB --
