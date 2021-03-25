In lieu of his typical video product, peps coordinator Colin Likas highlights five area football players who put together standout performances in the previous week’s action:
CLAY HUBBLE, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Senior’s performance didn’t equate to a win — Bulldogs fell short of Effingham 21-7 — but still was impressive nonetheless. Hubble compiled two team highs with 97 rushing yards and 63 receiving yards in addition to scoring the team’s only touchdown.
CONNER CURRY, WATSEKA
Senior was one of several Warriors who came up big in a 28-8 victory over Momence, but Curry’s contributions stood out most. He amassed 148 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while also leading the Watseka defense with 71/2 tackles.
ADONAI BUMBA, ST. THOMAS MORE
Junior and his teammates didn’t look like first-time 8-man football players last Saturday versus South Fork, winning 24-7. Bumba held a big role in that victory, rushing nine times for 137 yards and a pair of scores, including an 82-yard touchdown dash.
DREW PURVIS, FISHER
Senior was the Bunnies’ lead ball-carrier during a 24-6 triumph versus Westville, toting the rock 18 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. After loss of Tyler Wilson to graduation, Purvis appears to be Fisher’s next heavy-duty running back.
TREY TOTHEROH, MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
Senior was backed by teammate Todd Paine’s 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but the quarterback Totheroh stole the show with an 11-of-16 passing ledger that included 251 yards and three scores. Two of those were caught by Sam Kaeb.