DAWSON DODD BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
Junior quarterback didn’t throw the ball terribly often in a 48-7 win over Westville, but he made the most of his tosses with a 6-of-8 completion rate for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Hackman caught two of those TDs.
JOEY
SPRINKLE
MONTICELLO
Junior quarterback made this page last week and returns here after his 16-yard pass to Chris Brown with 4 seconds remaining lifted the Sages to a 19-15 win over Prairie Central. Sprinkle threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
VILLA GROVE/
HERITAGE
DEFENSE
The Blue Devils permitted just 55 yards to Argenta-Oreana during an 18-0 triumph. Sophomore linebacker Luke Zimmerman notched 10 tackles and three tackles for loss, and senior lineman Keatan Junglas contributed 11/2 sacks.
LANE
INNES
UNITY
Senior running back capped the Rockets’ 41-35 overtime victory versus Chillicothe IVC with a 1-yard scoring run in the extra period. Innes added touchdown dashes of 5 and 10 yards as well, finishing with 154 yards on 29 carries.
GRANT
SANT AMOUR
LeROY
Senior running back is more than just a standout wrestler, providing two 3-yard touchdowns to propel the Panthers past Fisher 22-14. LeRoy is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016, when it made the Class 1A playoffs’ second round.