BRANDON
HARVEY
CENTENNIAL
Sophomore shredded rival Champaign Central’s defense during a 22-0 win, carrying the ball 16 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, including five times for 57 yards on the Chargers’ first scoring drive of the game.
JED
JONES,
ARCOLA
Junior carried the ball 13 times for 103 yards and found the end zone three times with his feet during a 42-8 triumph over Sangamon Valley, pairing nicely with teammate Rayden Gavis’ 65 rushing yards and two TDs.
KADEN
KING
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
Senior quarterback propelled the Hawks to their first win of the season — 49-8 over Olympia — by throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on top of rushing for 108 yards and another pair of scores.
TATE
JOHNSON
SALT FORK
Senior did some heavy lifting for the Storm in a 21-0 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm, producing 168 yards on 26 carries. His fellow running backs, Ben Jessup and Ethan McLain, accounted for Salt Fork’s three scores.
SKYLER YANCY
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Senior couldn’t be stopped by Lincoln during the Bulldogs’ 42-14 Apollo Conference win, as he racked up 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to go with quarterback Braden Finch’s 139 yards and one rushing TD.