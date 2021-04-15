Listen to this article

GRANT HARDWICK, TUSCOLA

Senior provided a significant rushing performance during a 19-16 thriller over Warrensburg-Latham, amassing 241 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

LIAM BARR, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE

Junior quarterback made life easily for the Blue Devils during their 42-18 victory against Sangamon Valley, going 8 of 11 for 133 yards and four touchdowns passing.

CALE HORSCH, FISHER

Senior provided a boost on offense and defense during a 49-14 win versus Ridgeview/Lexington, rushing for 67 yards, catching two TD passes and making 13 tackles.

HAYDEN GRAHAM, MONTICELLO

Senior headed a defensive onslaught during a 43-0 rout of Mattoon, with the cornerback blocking a punt and returning it for one of the Sages’ two defensive scores.

ANGEL SALINAS, MILFORD/CISSNA PARK

Junior’s legs gave the Bearcats just the right amount of offense in a 44-38 victory against Martinsville, with Salinas rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

