GRANT HARDWICK, TUSCOLA
Senior provided a significant rushing performance during a 19-16 thriller over Warrensburg-Latham, amassing 241 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
LIAM BARR, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
Junior quarterback made life easily for the Blue Devils during their 42-18 victory against Sangamon Valley, going 8 of 11 for 133 yards and four touchdowns passing.
CALE HORSCH, FISHER
Senior provided a boost on offense and defense during a 49-14 win versus Ridgeview/Lexington, rushing for 67 yards, catching two TD passes and making 13 tackles.
HAYDEN GRAHAM, MONTICELLO
Senior headed a defensive onslaught during a 43-0 rout of Mattoon, with the cornerback blocking a punt and returning it for one of the Sages’ two defensive scores.
ANGEL SALINAS, MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
Junior’s legs gave the Bearcats just the right amount of offense in a 44-38 victory against Martinsville, with Salinas rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.