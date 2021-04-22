carson
maisonneuve,
IROQUOIS WEST
Senior lineman rushed for a TD, caused four fumbles and recovered two, blocked a punt and had three quarterback hurries during 46-0 thumping of Walther Christian.
ADONAI
BUMBA,
ST. THOMAS MORE
Junior repeats in this space (from Week 1) after he racked up 238 rushing yards and three TDs on just 10 carries during a 52-14 rout of Metro East Lutheran.
DREW DIESBURG,
PAXTON-
BUCKLEY-LODA
Senior receiver didn’t account for either of Panthers’ TDs during a 14-12 win over Watseka, but his four catches for 110 yards kept PBL moving in a defensive struggle.
MICHAEL HACKMAN, BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
Sophomore formed effective 1-2 ground punch with Weston Strawser (110 rushing yards, two TDs), dashing for 119 yards and two TDs in a 34-8 win over Oakwood.
KEATON
NOLAN,
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Junior generated most of Spartans’ offense in 22-3 victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, rushing for two TDs to help SJ-O end a two-game losing streak.