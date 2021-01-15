CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry becoming Illinois football’s defensive backs coach hasn’t proven beneficial to his sleep schedule.
“I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve been smiling for two days straight, literally,” Henry said Thursday in his first session with local media after Illinois hired him Tuesday. “Been going to bed around 1, 1:30 every morning, waking up at about 5. It’s been a good time.”
“Upbeat” might be the best adjective to attach to Henry, a Wisconsin safety under Bret Bielema from 2007 to 2011. Henry received All-Big Ten first-team honors as a senior and helped the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten championships.
“I’m genuinely so happy just to be back working back with Coach,” Henry said.
The Bielema-Henry connection at Wisconsin was followed by Henry serving as an Arkansas graduate assistant in 2014 and 2015 — again, under Bielema.
That experience brings about another apt description for Henry: storyteller.
Henry offered up some good ones Thursday. About how Bielema visited Henry and his grandmother while trying to recruit Henry, then a high school standout in Florida, to Wisconsin.
“(Bielema) sat in her living room and he said, ‘I’m going to take care of your grandson whether he makes it to the NFL or not,’” Henry said. “When she passed in 2016, not only did he call me, he sent out flowers to the funeral.”
About growing up chasing rabbits in the sugarcane fields of Immokalee, Fla.
“We just kind of did it as something that was fun and exciting. Didn’t think much of it,” Henry said. “It was also a source of great protein.”
And about how Bielema convinced Henry to give coaching a try.
“He asked me had I ever thought about coaching (during) my junior year. And I looked at him with a smile on my face and said, ‘Hell no, I would never coach, ever,’” Henry said. “And, lo and behold, I’m here now.”
Here’s the gist, straight from Henry’s mouth.
Henry was preparing to take a job as team chaplain for the North Carolina State football program, a program he’d later work for as a secondary coach between 2017 and 2019.
Henry called Arkansas’ then-defensive coordinator, Chris Ash, to share the news. Ash relayed it to Bielema, who responded by inviting Henry to a camp Bielema was overseeing.
“He had about 300 players there at the time, and he offered 15 of them. Of the 15 players he offered ... I had a chance to speak to nine of them,” Henry said. “In our conversations ... (I was) just sharing my personal experience as a player, sharing my time with (Bielema) and how great he was to me and how he kind of helped shape and mold my life.”
All nine players committed to Arkansas, with some of the parents asking Bielema if Henry was on the Razorbacks’ staff.
After that experience, Bielema intended to make that the case.
“He’s like, ‘I want you to stay,’” Henry said. “I’m like, ‘Huh?’ ... I was like, ‘Coach, actually I got a job offer to go be a team chaplain at N.C. State.’ He was like, ‘I think you can make even so much more of a greater impact being a coach and also spreading the gospel.’”
Bielema booked Henry into a Fayetteville, Ark., hotel for 10 days and instructed Henry to explore the area. See if he could imagine himself living and working in it. Three days in, Henry told Bielema he was interested. Even though Bielema technically didn’t have a coaching job for Henry at that point.
“He got me a job as a landscaper,” Henry said. “Me and five of my Mexican buddies who didn’t speak no English — I spoke a little bit of Spanish — every morning we met at this shed that had all the landscaping tools, and we drove all throughout northwest Arkansas hedging bushes, cutting grass. I was running into snakes.”
Henry eventually settled in as a graduate assistant on Bielema’s Arkansas staff before the start of the 2014 season.
Henry said he’s already hit it off with the Illinois defensive backs, including seniors with a decision to make on using the extra year of eligibility offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tony Adams is the primary name on that list.
“I was telling TA, Tony Adams, the other day, ‘I’ve seen really big players one year go to average players the next year because of confidence,’” Henry said, “‘and then I’ve seen really average players go to exceptional players because of confidence.’ It’s my job as a coach to instill confidence in these kids every single play.”