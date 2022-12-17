CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry spent most of this week on the road recruiting with Bret Bielema. It was a purposeful move by the Illinois coach. He was going to be visiting multiple defensive recruits and wanted to be able to put their potential coordinator in the room, too.
Because Henry was going to be Bielema's choice for whenever Ryan Walters got a chance to be a head coach.
That news, with Purdue hiring Walters to replace Jeff Brohm, came Tuesday. Bielema and Henry were in Jackson, Miss., had just finished a walk and were getting ready to head to Memphis, Tenn.
"We came back and were in the hotel lobby and it was final," Bielema said. "I looked at him and said, 'Are you ready?' He was like, 'Coach we don't leave for another hour-and-a-half.' I was like, 'No, that's not what I'm talking about. Are you ready to do this. It's official. Ryan is going to take the Purdue job, and I would like you to take over as coordinator.
His right on response was absolutely awesome. I've watched this young man grow from the practice fields when he was a junior in high school when I offered him to his first (graduate assistant) job to talking him out of becoming a pastor. He called the defenses this year at times during the course of the season. The way that we do things defensively, I thought he would give us the best option to continue the success we've had."
Illinois had its first official bowl practice Saturday ahead of the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl. Henry was calling plays then and will coach both cornerbacks and safeties in the bowl game. Bielema said he'd likely fill the open defensive backs coach spot before he addressed the opening for an outside linebackers coach with Kevin Kane leaving Illinois to join Walters at Purdue as defensive coordinator.
"We eventually got to Atlanta (on Tuesday) and crossed paths with Kevin and told him what my plans were," Bielema said. "He kind of had the week to think about it. I knew Ryan would have intentions of trying to hire him. He and I got a chance to sit down (Friday), and he informed me he would be going with Ryan. For him to be the sole play caller there, I can't blame him for that."
The other news Saturday was both Illinois safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon announcing they would not be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
"This is tough," Brown said. "I’m a captain of this team. It’s not easy. I love these guys. I’ve poured it out for five years. I love this place and where it’s taken me over the past five years I’ll forever be in debt.
"Being a kid from Canada you’re always overlooked. They don’t respect your talent or respect your game. Growing up the way I did, all I know is how to grind. Doing extra work to put myself in position to outwork everybody."
Witherspoon also announced he was entering the NFL draft.
"I owe everything to Coach B., honestly," Witherspoon said. "We just learned a lot from him these past two years — a lot of growth, a lot of development. It’s been a wonderful experience.
"I just kept my head down and kept working, honestly. I never really cared about stars. I never thought that defined a person. Not too many people make it form where I”m from, but the guys that do we just work hard and play with an edge and a chip on our shoulder."