TOLONO — Taylor Henry followed the same routine after every pitch she unleashed on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The Unity senior right-hander would receive the throw from junior catcher Reece Sarver. Then walk about 8-10 steps beyond the pitcher’s circle. And then 8-10 steps back to the pitching rubber.
A few feet before she settled in to the rubber, she would pantomime throwing a pitch into her glove.
The solid thwack of yellow softball meeting Henry’s tan glove would reverberate through the chill in the air before Henry would rock back in her windup, left foot behind the rubber, and then move forward with another pitch.
A pitch Westville likely wouldn’t hit. Henry was dominant for second-seeded Unity in a 6-0 regional championship win against the fourth-seeded Tigers.
“She rocked it,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said.
Yes, she did. Henry struck out 14 and only allowed two hits — both coming with two outs in the top of the seventh — to cap off Unity’s third straight regional championship on a day featuring a bevy of different weather conditions.
Rain, thunder and lightning prompted a two-plus hour delay in a game that started at 10:30 a.m. and ended around 2:50 p.m. Didn’t matter to Henry or the rest of her teammates, who helped Unity take a 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth before the lengthy delay followed to allow the Rockets to eat some lunch, get some rest and peruse social media a few hundred feet away hunkered down inside Unity High School.
“We knew we just wanted to finish the game,” Henry said. “The longer you wait for something, the nerves and anxiety can come.”
Westville (24-4) only had two baserunners against Unity (23-8) through the first six innings courtesy two walks by Henry before junior catcher Ariel Clarkston lined a single into right field and senior first baseman Rylee Jones pulled a single into left field in the top of the seventh.
But Henry induced a groundball from sophomore right fielder Aubrie Jenkins to end the game and set up a quick, yet somewhat subdued, celebration by the Rockets.
“You didn’t see a lot of emotions from us after the game,” Henry said, “because it’s kind of like an expectation for us to win a regional title now.”
Unity took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double into left field by Sarver in the bottom of the second inning before adding four more runs in the third to break the game open and increase its lead to 5-0.
Sarver had the second hit by Unity off Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey, but it was the confidence the Rockets needed against Sabalaskey.
“I wanted to be aggressive early,” Sarver said. “I knew we had a runner on, and that was a chance to score.”
Unity senior center fielder Maddie Reed made sure the Rockets added to their lead an inning later. With Unity ahead 3-0, Reed put a sweet swing on a 1-1 pitch from Sabalaskey and pulled it over the left-center field fence to give the Rockets an even bigger advantage at 5-0.
“It was right across the plate,” Reed said. “Reece started us off, and I tried to keep us going. It felt good to put our team up more and get us more comfortable in the game.”
Henry, of course, made it so Unity could enjoy a rather stress-free day — despite all the weather complications — and keep their journey intact of reaching the 2A state tournament again. The Rockets will now travel to Forsyth on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. sectional semifinal game against Maroa-Forsyth (26-8) at Forsyth Park.
Henry, once again, will likely go through those same pre-pitch patterns as she tries to guide Unity back to the Sweet 16 on Tuesday night.
“She’s a gamer. Any time there’s a big game, we know she’s going to perform her best,” Davis said. “She’s a good kid to have on your side, that’s for sure.”