CHAMPAIGN — Lou Henson was honored with induction into nearly every Hall of Fame possible during and after his long basketball career. From his first induction in 1978 to the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame to his last in 2019 in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1995), Hardin-Simmons Athletics Hall of Fame (1997), National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (2015) and Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame (2018) came in between.
The one missing? It’s the big one. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Henson now has a shot at that Hall of Fame, too. The all-time winningest coach in both Illinois and New Mexico State history was announced among several first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. It would be a posthumous induction for Henson, who died in July at the age of 88.
Other first-time nominees included former Illinois State star and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Doug Collins, NBA champions Michael Cooper and Paul Pierce and former WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
Should Henson gain induction in the next Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class — or in any future class — he would be the first Illinois coach to claim that honor and just the sixth person associated with Illini basketball. The others are Andy Phillip (Class of 1961, player), Henry V. Porter (Class of 1960, contributor), Abe Saperstein (Class of 1970, contributor), Jerry Colangelo (Class of 2004, contributor) and Mannie Jackson (Class of 2017, contributor).
Two former Illinois standouts are also among this year’s nominees. Tal Brody, who played for the Illini in the 1960s before jumpstarting basketball in Israel, is among 17 nominees form the international committee in the direct-elect category. Johnny “Red” Kerr, a star for Illinois in 1950s before his time in the NBA as a player, coach and then broadcaster remains on the direct-elect ballot after being nominated by the contributor committee.
Finalists from the North American and women’s committee, which would include Henson, will be announced in early March. The entire 2021 class, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be announced in conduction with the 2021 Final Four in April. The 2021 class will be enshrined in a ceremony in September.