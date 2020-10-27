CHAMPAIGN — Ed Hightower was several years into his Big Ten officiating career before he found out just how he ended up on the conference’s radar as a high school official in the Metro East area.
The answer? Then-Illinois coach Lou Henson reaching out to the conference in 1977 after watching Hightower officiate a high school game he just happened to be at while on the recruiting trail.
“He and I never talked,” Hightower said. “I had only seen him on TV, and, of course, I was an Illinois fan being right here in this area. He, unbeknownst to me, called the Big Ten and said, ‘We’ve got a young, African-American referee. He’s an educator. You really need to take a look at him.’”
Hightower started his college officiating career on what he called the Big Ten’s “satellite crew” of young referees working games at places like Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois the same year Henson reached out to the conference.
Two years after that, he started officiating in the Missouri Valley Conference, and two years after that, he reached the Big Ten at 29 years old.
“Of course I’m not having a clue even then that Coach Henson was one of the people who recommended me to the Big Ten,” Hightower said.
That didn’t come until about five years into Hightower’s Big Ten officiating career. A career that ultimately spanned three decades and saw him officiate a dozens Final Fours before his retirement in 2013.
Hightower’s relationship with Henson made him decide “without hesitation” to participate in this year’s 18th annual Sapora Symposium at the University of Illinois — celebrating industries and individuals who are leaders in promoting social justice — that is dedicated to Henson’s life and begins (virtually) on Wednesday.
“I said, ‘You tell me when and you tell me where, and I’m there,’” Hightower said about his response to being asked to participate. “I want to underscore this. Lou Henson understood back then that in the Big Ten Conference, as was the case with college basketball, you needed African-American officials because the game was made up and growing to increase greater African-American and other minority participation. He was ahead of his time. I wasn’t the only one that he recommended as far as African-Americans.”
Hightower said he and Henson never discussed the fact Henson lobbied for him with the Big Ten. It wasn’t necessary.
“He never mentioned it to me,” Hightower said. “You don’t want somebody to think that you owe them something or this call depends on you making it for them to move on or you’ll be included by some favor. It wasn’t a favor.”
But Hightower knew Henson advocated for the officials in the Big Ten. He was one of two coaches — Indiana’s Bob Knight the other, Hightower said — that wanted accountability for officials but also wanted to provide them with the technical assistance, feedback and support to improve and succeed. Hightower also noted he had the support of Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote, Iowa coach Lute Olson and Purdue coach Gene Keady during his early days as a Big Ten official.
Henson, of course, was always first in that particular line. Hightower, a lifelong educator who retired in 2015 after 19 years as superintendent of the Edwardsville school district, respected Henson in that regard, too.
“First of all, you have to understand that Coach Henson was an educator first and coach second,” Hightower said. “He understood people, wanted to make life better for people (and) cared about his players. Those are all characteristics of a person who has education at the forefront of their life.”
Long after Henson lobbied for Hightower with the Big Ten, Hightower returned the favor with the folks at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Henson is already in multiple Hall of Fames, with recent inductions into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Hightower is hopeful there’s another induction coming.
“If you look at what Coach Henson has done across the spectrum, he is an icon,” he said. “I’m hoping down the road — and soon — that he will get posthumously his reward and recognition by being inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.
“This guy was not only a great coach, but he paved the way for so many people. Minorities and people who needed someone to say something positive about them to assist them in their quest to move to the next level. The great thing about it, he never told me he wrote a letter on my behalf. Isn’t that something?”