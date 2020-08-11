Miss last week's 18-page tribute to Lou Henson? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com to order copies.
SAVOY — Kendall Gill arrived at the University of Illinois Golf Course late Monday morning ahead of the 31st annual golf outing that bears his name and couldn’t help but recognize one particular car in the parking lot.
Mary Henson had stopped by before the first wave of golfers headed out on the course to lend her support in what’s become an area mainstay each summer.
“When I drove up, I saw Coach’s car,” Gill said. “That’s when it really hit me. Yeah, his car is here, but I know he’s not going to be here. It took me a few seconds to adjust to that. He passed a couple weeks ago, but, still, it didn’t hit me until I saw the cream Cadillac, which is here every year.”
Former Illinois men’s basketball coach Lou Henson died July 25. The winningest coach in Illini history and Illinois Hall of Famer had teamed up with Gill for the last three decades for the annual event that raises money for Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana. The outing might bear Gill’s name, but Lou Henson was equally as important a figure.
“A presence out here every year,” Gill said. “A presence in the community. Coach became my friend — my very close friend — after I was done playing. … It’s a difficult time, but I want to pray for Mrs. Henson and their family. I’m still glad that they came out. I just want to tell everybody that the Flyin’ Illini and all the guys Coach Henson coached are going to miss him dearly.”
The annual golf outing is part of Gill’s legacy in Champaign-Urbana.
It is also a key part of his relationship with the Henson family and another chapter in the Henson’s legacy in one of two communities they call home.
“How many college players after they get done playing college basketball team up with their coach to do something like this?” Gill said. “Not very many. That’s why I think our relationship with Coach Henson and Mrs. Henson and his daughters was so special. He already had a great legacy, but because he was able to give his time back in his later years and because he was able to raise so much money — particularly in this community — his legacy is going to rise even more than it already is.”
This year’s golf outing featured 32 groups split into two waves as part of the procedures to still hold the event this summer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ginger Mills, director of advancement at Cunningham Children’s Home, said this year’s outing still raised approximately $35,000 even with the necessary changes that eliminated a sit-down luncheon and post-outing dinner.
“We didn’t succumb to the pressures of this COVID-19 thing,” Gill said. “We found a way to still have the golf outing because, honestly, when (the pandemic) was at its height, I didn’t think we’d be able to have the golf outing. … We put the policies and procedures in place where we were able to stay socially distant and still have the golf outing. I’m happy about it.”
That the golf outing entered its fourth decade Monday still astounds Gill. The longevity of the outing means quite a bit to the former Illini for the continued support it has provided to Cunningham Children’s Home.
“Most golf outings I see maybe last a couple years, but here we are 31 years later,” Gill said. “I’m 52 years old now. No way when I started this back in my early 20s that I thought I would be standing right here today talking about it.”
Gill was also impressed and moved by the turnout for Monday’s event. The 30-year foundation laid for the outing, he said, played a role in that.
“All the times we’re going through right now, it’s very important for us to raise every dollar that we can for the kids at the home,” Gill said. “This is a crazy time. I never thought I would be going through something like we’re going through right now. I hope it ends soon, but the one thing we can do is continue to give back to the causes that we believe in.
“That’s something that we’ve done. That’s why you see so many people out here (Monday). Because of the pandemic, I didn’t expect for us to have as good a turnout as we had (Monday). Because people believe in Cunningham’s Children’s Home is why they’re out here.”