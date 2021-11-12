Camille Breen | Sr., right side hitter
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “This has been our goal since day one, and I really believe that we’re going to accomplish it, because we play for each other and we stick to our goals.”
Elie Dixon | Sr., defensive specialist
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Making friendships with my teammates. This has been my favorite team so far.”
Colleen Hege | Sr., libero
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Definitely the end of super-sectionals, when we were going to go to state.”
Caroline Kerr | Sr., setter
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “There was a bus ride, I think it was to Prairie Central, the seniors got up while everyone else was asleep on the bus and we started singing and blasting music in everyone’s ears. I think that goes to show how close we are, and I think that’s the strength of this team is that we’re all super good friends. It started with the seniors, and we just slowly became friends with everyone.”
Anna McClure | Sr., outside hitter
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “From freshmen to seniors, we’re just really deep. I know the seniors, we’ve done a really good job of trying to show the legacy of this program and trying to just (impart) all that was said to us our freshman year. So I think we raised a really good program, and I think that’s going to bring us to state and allow us to win.”
Delaney Record | Sr., defensive specialist
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “I’ve loved all of our (preseason) lake trips and getting to know each other and celebrating our last senior year as the six seniors, because we’ve all been together for a really long time. So it’s been really fun.”
Mary Beth Franey | Jr., outside hitter
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “We’ve worked extremely hard to reach our goal, and we’ve had the mindset this whole year that we wouldn’t lose to any team, and that we’d play to our fullest.”
Erin Henkel | Jr., middle blocker
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “It’s been our goal since before the season, and we’re really determined to win.”
Claire Kennedy | Jr., defensive specialist
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “Because we come in the gym every day determined, and from the beginning of the season, we’ve known our goal, and we’ve always put that into practice and our games.”
Mallory Monahan | Jr., outside hitter
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Winning super-sectionals, because we accomplished our goal of making it to state.”
Christiana Pembele | Jr., right side hitter
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Just growing as a team and growing in faith with the people I’m with on the team. And going to state.”
Grace Dimoke |Soph., outside hitter
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “We work really hard every night and day. We work inside and outside of practice, and we’re determined to get what we want.”
Julia Johnson | Soph., middle blocker
Why does this team have what it takes to win a state championship? “Because all of our players have worked hard all year. We’ve all put in the work every day in the gym, and the culture we’ve created on the team really facilitates a place where we can win a state title.”
Addie Kerr | Fr., setter
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Playing big games, like IVC and St. Joe and Unity, and just getting those big wins in front of our home crowd.”
Shannon Monahan | Fr., outside hitter
What’s your favorite moment of the season to this point? “Probably (facing) IVC or one of the big three-set matches that we played at home, because playing under that pressure really helps us get ready for state.”