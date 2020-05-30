BROADLANDS — Heritage volleyball set itself up for a thrilling November.
Last season’s Hawks compiled 27 regular-season victories under first-year coach Kourtney Bradd, keyed by the likes of Bri Struck, Olivia Sorensen and Bree Buck.
They garnered a No. 1 sectional seed in the process — not something that happens every day for a school of barely 150 students.
Then, on Oct. 30, 2019, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg blew up Heritage’s postseason dreams with a two-set sweep in a Class 1A regional semifinal match.
“It did not end how we wanted it to,” said Struck, a junior-to-be and the lone 2020 returnee of that aforementioned trio. “We want to go further than we did last season and to make up for that.”
Even though the Hawks graduate five seniors — setter Sorensen and middle hitter Buck among them — both Struck and Bradd believe Heritage volleyball has more in the tank than it showed last year.
“That’s something we’ll have on our minds right away, in Day 1 of the season, is to try and improve on that,” Bradd said, “and hopefully win a regional championship and exceed further into the postseason than we did last year.”
Coincidentally, the Hawks’ situation rings similar to one recently experienced by their frequent cooperative partner at Villa Grove.
Villa Grove softball in 2018 sent a loaded roster into the 1A playoffs with a No. 1 seed, only to see Edinburgh pull out a regional semifinal victory, stunning the Blue Devils.
That softball roster returned nearly everyone the following season and advanced to a 1A super-sectional game in 2019.
Heritage doesn’t have quite the roster carryover from 2019 to 2020, but there’s enough to spark optimism around the program.
“We hope to have some freshmen that can fill those positions,” Struck said. “But Coach Bradd is really good about seeing how can do it and who can’t, and who can handle varsity playing time.”
The nearby middle school’s eighth-grade team snagged a No. 2 seed in its most recent playoffs. It advanced to a regional final by taking down a team from Royal Prairieview Ogden, which feeds into the powerhouse St. Joseph-Ogden system.
“One of the biggest positions we have to figure out is setter,” said Bradd, a Mattoon graduate who spent time as an assistant coach at Tri-County and Paxton-Buckley-Loda before coaching at Heritage last year. “We have a good incoming freshman class, and we hope to look at them and get a few players out of that class as well.”
Bradd also desires growth from outside hitter Struck, whom Bradd coached when Struck was an eighth-grader on the local Peak Performance Volleyball Club team.
“She was a big, strong kid in eighth grade who hadn’t quite developed yet as a player,” Bradd said. “It was just more her getting the experience. There’s definitely a mental side to that, too. She’s gained confidence.”
Struck was pleased with both her hitting and defense as a sophomore, yet she also hopes to get more back-line touches this year while improving her digging ability.
“(Last year) was so exciting. It was the most fun season I’ve ever played,” Struck said. “Winning so much, it really shows how much work we put in in the gym.”
Fellow juniors-to-be Kiley Knoll and Torie Rothermel also are returning starters for Bradd, with Knoll at outside hitter and Rothermel in the middle. Paired with Struck, it makes the Hawks’ offense one to fear locally.
“We’re all best friends,” Struck said. “We talk all day at school and go around with each other. Us all having the friendship connection really helps us on the court.”
A connection between coach and players also is integral to any squad succeeding. Bradd feels she’s found that after a bit of an adjustment period — and it showed in Heritage’s win-loss chart.
“It’s hard for any player to go through a coaching change,” Bradd said. “Midway through the season, they really started to buy in. ... That definitely will start a good foundation moving forward.”
Struck’s initial impression of Bradd was her being a “really stern” coach, but Struck eventually recognized it was Bradd’s way of getting the most from her new charges.
“Her coaching was the main reason we did so well last year,” Struck said. “She knew that the work in practice had to show on the court. ... We never slacked. We just worked our hardest.”
The next goal is to equate that to postseason hardware. The Hawks’ most recent regional championship win happened in 2013, and their preparation time being affected in some way by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic certainly won’t make ending that drought any easier.
“I’m not necessarily worried,” Struck said. “It’ll take a lot of hard work when we get back in the gym. We all know no one has been playing during this time. I know every single volleyball player in Illinois is in the same situation.”