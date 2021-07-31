CHAMPAIGN — LeConte Nix’s assistant coaching resume is an extensive one.
Seventeen seasons with Champaign Central boys’ basketball, during which the Maroons won nine regional championships and placed third in the 2008 Class 3A state tournament.
Sixteen seasons with Central football, including the Maroons’ 11-2 campaign of 2015 that ended in the Class 5A semifinals. And six seasons with Central baseball, among them the 2017 run to fourth place in the Class 3A postseason.
Many noteworthy accomplishments, to be sure, for a man who graduated as a Maroon in 1997.
There still was something missing, however.
A head coaching gig at his alma mater.
That recently changed for one of Central athletics’ most popular individuals, as it was announced on July 23 that Nix will serve as Maroons boys’ basketball’s interim head coach for the 2021-22 season, pending Unit 4 Board of Education approval.
To celebrate the achievement, Nix put out a call to the Central alumni community ahead of a photo opportunity with The News-Gazette. Twenty-four people showed up at the Maroons’ newer gymnasium, ranging in graduation year from 1947 to 2021.
“Just excited for me, excited for our kids, excited for our community. I’m ready to work,” Nix said. “Hearing from the former players that played for me, that was the best thing.”
The 42-year-old Nix will take over for Jeff Finke, who stepped down from the position in May after six seasons. Nix was on Finke’s staff throughout that tenure, aiding Central as it captured four Class 3A regional plaques.
Nix applied for the top Central boys’ basketball’s job a few times in the past, but lost out to the late Wayne McClain in 2013 and Finke in 2015.
“The late, great Wayne McClain, you can’t be mad about that,” Nix said. “They made me a better coach, so it was great working under both of them.”
The majority of Nix’s years on the basketball sideline were spent alongside Scott Davis, specifically between 2004 and 2013. It’s just one of many coaching influences Nix said will affect his leadership at Central.
“I’ve got my own things,” Nix said. “I’ve got stuff I pull from Wayne McClain, from Jeff, from Scott Davis. I’ve even got stuff from (Centennial coach) Tim Lavin. (Former Maroons athletic director) John Woods was a big coaching mentor of mine.
“I’m excited to get to an Illinois practice and steal from Brad (Underwood), too.”
Nix said he isn’t troubled by the “interim” tag attached to his position.
Current Central athletic director Jane Stillman said it exists because “it was late in the year and summer conditioning was basically over.”
“I don’t get caught up in titles,” Nix said. “I get caught up in molding young men. I get caught up in teaching and coaching.”
Nix is retaining P.J. Keaton as an assistant coach and Floyd Fisher as the program’s director of operations. Nix still has one assistant position to fill, as well.
The 2006 Maroons graduate Keaton, who appeared for the aforementioned photo, actually was a high school athlete when Nix started coaching at the school.
“It means a lot just to know that somebody that’s been through the trenches and has actually come through Central is now running the program,” Keaton said. “I know it’s in good hands.”
Keaton said one of Nix’s top attributes as a coach is keeping kids engaged and making sure their energy stays high, from pregame through the final buzzer.
“The biggest thing, I think he’s going to bring back the discipline,” Keaton said. “He’s a big stickler on respect. I think a lot of our youth, that’s one thing we’re slipping on tremendously. ... That’s what I think we need the most.”
Nix also is a relationships guy, as evidenced by the turnout for his N-G photo. He feels that aspect of his personality should benefit the Maroons, as well.
“That’s how you build coaching,” Nix said. “When the kids buy in and they trust you, you’re going to get the ultimate best out of kids.”
Nix believes the biggest challenge he faces is adjusting to some of his behind-the-scenes duties, since he’s handled so many required coaching responsibilities as an assistant.
“I’ve watched him coach basketball. He knows about the game,” said Central baseball coach John Staab, who has worked with Nix on the diamond the last six seasons. “He (also) could relate to the kids, talk to them in ways that I couldn’t, being about 20 years his senior.”
Nix also has contributed multiple pieces to The N-G for its recent “Being Black in America” series. When asked if he views his new role as an opportunity to show younger Black individuals what they can accomplish, Nix said he aims to help people of all races and backgrounds.
“I just want to be a role model — not just for basketball, but for the whole student body,” Nix said. “It’s not a Black and White thing. I just want to be a mentor somebody can look up to.”