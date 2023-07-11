Blake Wolters couldn’t help but smile as he looked out upon a crowd that gathered Sunday night inside Mahomet’s YoYo’s Coffee and Bar establishment. The reason? The 2023 Mahomet-Seymour graduate was selected 44th overall by the Kansas City Royals that evening during the MLB draft’s second round, held in Seattle. at the celebration for him at Yo Yo’s after he was drafted in the second round by Kansas City in the MLB draft on Sunday night. In Mahomet on Sunday, July 9, 2023.