MAHOMET — Blake Wolters faced a challenge when attempting to complete two traditionally mundane tasks on Sunday evening.
Exiting from the back seat of his family’s vehicle, followed by departing a public restroom a few minutes later.
On both occasions, Wolters was mobbed by a small group of close friends.
The recent Mahomet-Seymour High School graduate smiled through it all.
How couldn’t he? He’d been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft’s second round earlier that night.
“I’ve got a super close bond with all my friends, and they were there the whole night, never left my side,” Wolters said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
The Kansas City Royals took Wolters with the 44th pick on Sunday in Seattle, locking the 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-handed pitcher into a draft slot holding an estimated value of $1,951,600.
Standing outside YoYo’s Coffee and Bar while friends and family poured into the Mahomet establishment for a post-draft celebration, Wolters confirmed he’s signing with the Royals and soon will begin his professional baseball career.
“By the end of the week, I think I’ll be on a flight to Arizona. That’s where they have their headquarters,” said Wolters, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year. “I was just surrounded by my family and got the call. They wanted to take me for this pick and for this (amount). I said yes, and after that it’s just kind of been a blur. But it’s surreal.”
Wolters entered the draft ranked 41st in the 2023 prospect pool by MLB Draft Pipeline. He’s the 2023 Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year, posting a 7-1 pitching record during a senior season that included 48 2/3 innings thrown, a 0.43 earned run average, 13 hits, 14 walks and 106 strikeouts.
But a slow, drawn-out first round of the draft eventually had Wolters pondering not being selected among the night’s first 70 picks, covering the opening two rounds.
“I was pretty calm going into it, and once it started going a little bit I got a little nervous,” Wolters said. “Before I got that call, I was kind of at peace that I didn’t think it was going to happen (Sunday). Seeing I’d probably end up going to college, and I was really cool with that.”
Signing a National Letter of Intent with the University of Arizona’s baseball program last November ensured Wolters a more-than-promising backup plan to entering professional baseball straight of high school.
But he didn’t need it.
At his family home with parents Doug and Angie, older sister Ella, a smattering of close friends and pitching coach Anthony Silkwood, Wolters’ life changed forever more than three hours into the draft.
“I was just walking downstairs and I feel a buzz on my phone in my thigh, and I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh,’” Wolters said. “Look at it, see that it’s my adviser and I was like, ‘This could be real here.’”
It sure was real. Not long afterward, the Royals made it truly official by submitting Wolters as their choice with the 44th overall pick. It was read out loud for public revelation by a former four-season Kansas City Royal in Raul Ibanez.
“It was fun to watch throughout the night,” Silkwood said. “It was fun to see the excitement in his voice, his family, the tears of joy. It was an absolute blast to watch.
“To know all the work he put into it, there was no doubt (he’d be drafted). There was never any question. It was going to happen. It was just a matter of when.”
The second person to give Wolters a phone call on Sunday night, after his adviser, was Royals Upper Midwest area supervisor Scott Melvin.
Melvin is a Quincy native and Bradley University product who played some minor league baseball as an infielder during the 1980s and early 1990s. He later became a coach and manager within the St. Louis Cardinals’ system before transitioning into life as a scout.
Melvin first caught sight of Wolters while both were in Georgia last summer. Wolters took some time away from the Champaign-based Yard Goats travel program to play in a spate of even more challenging games down south.
“He was throwing low-90s in the middle of the summer, but it was more, for me, just the way the arm worked,” Melvin said. “The delivery was pretty clean, and he always had a little bit of a breaking ball. And now his slider has become a true weapon.”
Melvin said Wolters’ athleticism and “makeup” stood out. The latter concept encompasses more of Wolters’ personal attributes than his highly-touted physically ones.
“He’s just a good kid, like an All-American makeup type kid,” Melvin said. “I’m excited. I know the Royals are extremely excited ... and it took a conglomerate of baseball scouts with years of experience to make this decision.
“Now we’re going to get him signed. I don’t have any details, but he’ll be in mini camp here in the next four or five days. It’s an exciting time for the family.”
Indeed, Wolters couldn’t stop smiling as he milled about YoYo’s on Sunday night.
He described the Royals as a team “that was a little more interested” in obtaining his athletic services, but he also didn’t anticipate them as “the frontrunner or most interested.”
That said, Wolters is thrilled to be chosen by the club that drafted University of Illinois second baseball Michael Massey in 2019. Massey made his MLB debut with the Royals last season.
“I’m excited, man,” Wolters said. “They have a great organization and a great place to live for their spring training. So I’m super excited to get to work and get in their system.”
“I love it,” Silkwood added. “Knowing Massey, knowing Blake, a lot of similarities there as far as personality, and I think he’s going to thrive in that organization. I think he’s going to do a great job, and he’s going to to be a big leaguer here in the next three years.”
Wolters has spent the last couple years being one of Illinois’ best high school pitchers. Now he’ll be entering a far larger pond within the professional ranks.
Silkwood said the work Wolters has undertaken since Mahomet-Seymour’s 2023 baseball season concluded should help prepare Wolters for the transition.
“He knows what makes him good, and he knows what he needs to do to make himself better,” Silkwood said. “(I’d tell him to) stay where his feet are the entire time, not worry about the next level and just focus on where you’re at.”
Melvin said “survivability” is a critical attribute for any athlete as they battle through the professional ranks.
“Blake Wolters, for us, is a big league pitcher that’s going to have to go out and prove himself, and he’ll get every opportunity four or five years down the road,” Melvin said. “We hope we’ve got ourselves a good starting pitcher. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Sounds good to Wolters.
“It’s incredible,” Wolters said. “It’s incredible. That’s all I can say.”