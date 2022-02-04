Kofi Cockburn put together arguably his most dominant performance of the season Wednesday night against Wisconsin. A statement performance even. Beat writer Scott Richey shines the spotlight on Illinois’ All-American center:
Five national player of the year candidates
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
There aren’t many college seniors on elite programs that put together breakout seasons like Agbaji has. Mostly because they don’t stick around four years. But Agbaji’s scoring, rebounding and three-point shooting (by a lot) are all up.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
What Cockburn did against Wisconsin was his “Hold on a minute” moment. Some missed games took a bit of the spotlight off the Illinois center, but he’s still the only player nationally in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding.
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Illinois made Davis work for his 22 points and 15 rebounds on Wednesday. While it was his least efficient performance of the season, the sophomore guard’s overall stats on a Top 25 team are too good to overlook.
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Davis is the somewhat surprising Big Ten breakout sophomore. The expectations were higher for Murray, and he’s still delivered. The 6-foot-8 wing had first-round pick potential, and he’s more than lived up to it in 2021-22.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
A bit of an odd season at Kentucky, where six of the top seven players on the team are upperclassmen. Tshiebwe, who’s averaging a double-double, leads that veteran group and has been better than advertised after transferring from West Virginia.
Five top single-game Illini performances
Dave Downey’s single-game scoring record of 53 points has stood for nearly six decades. Others have come close, but even the opportunity to knock down three-pointers hasn’t been enough to dethrone Downey.
Brandon Paul got within 10 points of Downey’s record with a 43-point effort against Ohio State in 2012. His was three-point driven, with the Illini guard tying the single-game program record with eight makes from deep.
Half of the all-time triple-doubles in Illinois history belong to Ayo Dosunmu, and he pulled that off within a span of two weeks last season. The best came against Wisconsin, with Dosunmu racking up 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
It’s not that Cockburn put up 37 points and 12 rebounds to beat Wisconsin on Wednesday. It’s how he did it. Cockburn didn’t slow down after a dominant first half and was hyper-efficient making 16 of 19 shots.
The individual statistics don’t jump off the box score for Bruce Douglas’ performance against Michigan in 1984. Just 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. But he’s the Illini iron man having played all 60 minutes of the quadruple overtime win.
Five Illini records Cockburn is chasing
Cockburn passed Mike Davis, Luther Head and John Kerr on Illinois’ all-time scoring list to reach No. 25 with 1,315 points with his performance against Wisconsin. With 11 guaranteed games remaining, Cockburn could end the year just outside the top 10.
It’s been efficient scoring from Cockburn throughout his Illini career, too. He put together the second-best single-season field goal percentage in 2020-21 at 65.4 percent, and he’s on track to be in the top three for his career, currently sitting at 60.1 percent.
Scoring isn’t Cockburn’s only forte. He broke into the top 10 in career rebounds with 12 against the Badgers, passing Don Freeman. There’s potential for Cockburn to crack the top three in career rebounds, too, but James Augustine’s record is safe unless he comes back for year four.
All that scoring and rebounding has come in concert game after game. Enough so that he’s now tied with Nick Weatherspoon for most career double-doubles with 40 and just two more away from knocking Skip Thoren from the top spot.
Cockburn’s presence on the defensive end has often times been enough. Opposing players think twice before driving on 7 feet and 285 pounds. But he’s also now blocked 100 shots for his career and ranks ninth all-time in program history.
Five 7-footers standing tall
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
It’s taken either a projected first-round pick with both size and length (Arizona’s Christian Koloko) or one of the biggest players in the nation (Purdue’s Zach Edey) to slow down Cockburn this season. No one else has really succeeded.
Zach Edey, Purdue
Edey is more than his 7-4, 285-pound frame. The Boilermakers’ center has flashed an improved skill set this season, which has led to increased scoring and efficiency, and has real fluidity in his movement despite his size.
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
The Bulldogs’ 7-foot, 195-pound unicorn has lost some of his grip on being the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, but what he does is still impressive. He’s shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range and blocking 3.3 shots per game.
Walker Kessler, Auburn
It’s hard to imagine the 7-foot-1, 24-pound Kessler was buried behind three other bigs at North Carolina last year playing less than 10 minutes per game given how he’s performed at Auburn. More opportunity with the Tigers has allowed Kessler to blossom at both ends of the court.
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
Robinson has the lowest profile of the bunch, but he’s done a pretty good job rouging up teams on the west coast. The 7-foot, 235-pound native of Las Vegas is averaging 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists and also shooting 36 percent from three-point range for the Bulldogs.
Five prolific Big Ten dunkers
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jackson-Davis doesn’t just lead the Big Ten with 58 dunks. The Hoosiers’ star is also the national leader, with three more than Auburn’s Kessler. Those dunks are a key reason Jackson-Davis is shooting 61 percent on two-pointers this season.
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Omoruyi has used his increase in playing time this season to throw down on even more opponents. The Scarlet Knights’ 6-11 sophomore has made 54 of 60 dunks this season to rank third nationally.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Five missed games this season have hurt Cockburn among the nation’s most prolific dunkers. The leader in that category last season, the Illini center ranks third in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with 37 dunks on 40 attempts.
Zach Edey, Purdue
Any deep post position for Edey can lead to a dunk given his size and agility. Plenty of drop step, dunk it on an opponents’ head moments. The Boilermakers’ center has proven that by making 33 of 35 dunks this season.
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Murray injects a bit more high-flying athleticism into the list, with the extended top 10 of prolific Big Ten dunkers including four 7-footers. Murray can be a load in transition and also has the rip drive for a dunk move in his arsenal that’s help yield 32 of them on 34 attempts.
