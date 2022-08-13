CHAMPAIGN — Hugh Robertson’s closest contemporary on the Illinois football roster is Caleb Griffin.
The former four-sport Danville athlete turned Illinois kicker will celebrate his 23rd birthday in late October. Robertson will celebrate his 30th birthday in January.
He’s one part actual veteran (he served in the Australian army), one part big brother/fun uncle to his Illinois teammates and one part first-year starter as he looks to replace countryman Blake Hayes as the Illini punter this season.
“Coming from a background where this is the first chance I had of playing a sport like this, it’s great for me to give, hopefully, a little wisdom to these kids who are 18,” Robertson said Friday afternoon once the Illini wrapped up their 12th training camp practice. “I can tell them how good the opportunity they have is and to take full advantage of it.”
Robertson, of course, shares more than wisdom with his teammates. He’s gotten back into FIFA video games — a common past time — and more than holds his own. Finding mutual interests is the better route compared to dropping some pop-culture reference that will fly right over his decade-younger teammates’ heads.
“Like 2000s Britney Spears,” Robertson said. “None of the kids who were born in 2000 probably know who she is and what she did back then. Those sort of things I try to stay away from.”
While Robertson is the clear frontrunner to replace Hayes as Illinois’ punter, that doesn’t mean he’s slid effortlessly into the job. New special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, an All-American punter himself at Kansas State in the early 1990s, has reworked a significant portion of Robertson’s technique.
The goal is to make Robertson quicker with fewer moving parts during the entire punt process — from snap to kick. That means more efficiency and consistency.
“That’s been sort of a tough mountain to climb, but I’m seeing improvements every day,” Robertson said. “It’s trying to get the higher hang times and matching that with the distance covered. That’s been a thing I’ve noticed a lot. And getting that operation time down to a lower level. From snapping to the punt, making that whole time shorter and more efficient so it’s safer and we know what’s going to happen down the field with coverage.”
Efficiency is one of Snyder’s primary special teams buzzwords. An efficient kicker or punter has more control of their body and the kick.
“With punters and kickers, I want to make sure they’re very efficient in their movements and have everything under control,” Snyder said. “When they do that and they’re in a good, balanced position, that’s where they have their most power. ... These last couple of days (Robertson is) starting to hit some really good balls. He’s made some adjustments. Now, we’re building consistency. We’re really focused on getting that part down.”
This isn’t Snyder’s first coaching experience with an older punter. He spent the last two seasons at Southern California coaching Ben Griffiths, who is from the same punting hot bed in Melbourne, Australia, as Robertson and Hayes. Snyder has also been in regular contact for several years with ProKick Australia, which is the organization responsible for the influx of Aussie punters in college football.
“When I do have an opportunity to work with one of their guys, and Hugh being one of them, we really move quicker because we’re on the same page with what we’re doing,” Snyder said. “They do such a good job with them that they come in and they are mature, and as far as making adjustments and being coachable, they’re very good with that.”
Robertson acknowledges that the changes Snyder has made to his technique might be easier to incorporate if he was younger. But he’s taken the Bret Bielema maxim of “trying to be comfortable being uncomfortable” to heart and leaning on the fact he has kicked for as long as he can remember.
“I think in the back of my mind the technique has all been there from the early beginnings,” said Robertson, who grew up playing Australian rules football. “It’s just making the adjustments that can suit the game of American football better. ... Sometimes, you’ll go out there and have a bad day because you’re trying a new technique. You’ll be constantly making mistakes, but that’s how you improve and how you get better.”