MAHOMET — It’s still not a shutout. But what members of the Mahomet-Seymour football defense accomplished on Friday night at Frank Dutton Field likely felt just as good.
“As a defensive unit, we stepped up,” Bulldogs senior defensive lineman Mateo Casillas said, “and showed why, in my opinion, we’re the best defense in the state.”
Casillas and his fellow defensive starters pitched a shutout and scored two touchdowns of their own during top-seeded M-S’s 40-14 home win against 16th-seeded Ottawa in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.
The only points permitted by coach Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs (10-0) came both with a running clock and after their second-string players entered.
“Pressure all night long,” Adkins said. “In that first half, I don’t even think (Ottawa) had positive yards. ... I can’t wait to see the stats.”
Casillas sacked Pirates junior quarterback Colby Mortenson on Ottawa’s third offensive play. The Pirates (5-5) went three-and-out on each of their first three possessions and fumbled away their fourth.
This all set the stage for a pair of M-S pick-sixes — one from senior Braden Houchin in the second quarter, and another from junior Donovan Lewis in the third quarter.
Casillas, who missed two midseason games with an injury, finished Friday’s outing with two sacks to go with one sack apiece from junior Jayvon Irwin and sophomore Channing Byers.
“I want to go out with a bang,” Casillas said. “I knew I was going to come back that much stronger (from injury).”
Seniors Nick Golden (six tackles), Brennan Houser (five tackles, one fumble recovery) and Ben Wagner (four tackles) also played key roles defensively.
These swarming stoppers allowed the Bulldogs to get away with compiling just 186 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm connected with senior Quenton Rogers on a pair of touchdown passes, but Bohm also had a pass intercepted on M-S’s first drive, putting Ottawa near the red zone immediately.
“We’ve got to get better,” Adkins said. “We can’t have starts like that if we’re going to get to our ultimate goal.”
The Bulldogs will meet either eighth-seeded Metamora (6-3) or ninth-seeded Jacksonville (6-3) in next week’s second round, pending the result of that Saturday playoff game.
“Both of those teams are in a whole lot of trouble,” Casillas said. “They’d better watch out.”