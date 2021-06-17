MAHOMET — CJ Shoaf would represent Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field at the IHSA Class 2A state meet in at least three events.
That much was nearly guaranteed when he entered last week’s 2A Metamora Sectional.
The Bulldogs senior boasts the entire state’s best high-jump mark regardless of class. And he possesses top-two times statewide in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, actually holding the 300 hurdles’ best overall time until last week.
So how did Shoaf, an Illinois track and field signee, wind up qualifying for four events in Friday’s Class 2A state meet, which will take place at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston?
Because M-S coach Keith Pogue wanted to give Shoaf the chance to produce even more points at state.
And because Shoaf is athletic enough to excel in a fourth event: the 200-meter dash. Even when that event comes after his high jump and hurdles forays.
“I was not expecting earlier this year to qualify for four events. ... It’s kind of crazy. It feels amazing,” Shoaf said. “I didn’t want any more events to come before the (110s). The only events after 300 hurdles were the 200 and 4-by-4 (relay). I ran a trial in the 200 and ran a pretty good time.”
Shoaf followed that trial with a 22.68 clocking in the sectional, edging out Peoria Manual’s Jerome Crawford (22.70) for top billing. Shoaf is tied for 12th among 2A state advancers by sectional seed time.
“It was completely just, I’m going to go out there and run the 200. If I qualify, great,” Shoaf said. “I have no expectations for that 200 (at state). I’m just going to go out have some fun and get one last race in for high school.”
Shoaf is approaching his other three state events much differently.
No 2A competitor is in Shoaf’s league when it comes to high jump. His qualifying height of 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches is well off his personal best of 7-0 and still well above the next-best qualifying height of 6-3 1/2.
M-S has never produced a state high jump champion, with the school’s best finish coming from Laura Morris in 2006 (second in girls’ Class AA). One would need to go back to the days of Mahomet High School for such an outcome; Paul Blue was the single-class high jump titlist in 1937.
Shoaf isn’t afraid to let the state know of his intentions in the high jump. That’s what clearing 7 feet allows him to do.
“First and foremost, we’re going to win the meet,” said Shoaf, referencing himself and assistant coach Carroll Whitehouse. “We’re not going to go for anything crazy until we win the meet. But once we win the meet, we’re going to try to take attempts at the state record, which I know I can clear.”
The IHSA record is held by Heyworth’s Tom Smith, who cleared 7-3 1/2 in the 1985 state finals. The 2A record is even more within grasp for Shoaf, held by Marion’s Darryl Sullivan at 7-1 1/2.
“I can’t wait to go and perform at my best and show what I have, show what everyone in Mahomet has taught me,” Shoaf said. “I have a lot of people coming to watch, and they’re excited.”
What would really excite Shoaf’s fans and everyone else inside O’Brien Stadium? If Shoaf were to meet his other high jump goal.
“Maybe Olympic qualifying. We were talking about that,” Shoaf said. That mark is 2.23 meters — equating to 7-3 3/4. “I’ve jumped at 2.20 multiple times, and I’ve been over it. The only thing that’s really knocked (the bar) off is my feet.”
Shoaf’s hurdles races aren’t quite so straightforward.
He wasn’t pleased with his sectional performance of 14.54 in the 110 hurdles, which gives him the No. 3 seed time at 2A state. East St. Louis’ Devonte Ford (14.24) and Peoria Richwoods’ Kevyere Mack (14.52) are seeded ahead of Shoaf, whose fastest 110s time this season is 14.15.
It’s Ford who surpassed Shoaf in the statewide 300 hurdles rankings with a sectional time of 37.31. That result also seeds Ford first in 2A, ahead of No. 2 seed Shoaf at a season-best 38.40.
Even so, it’s hard to overlook an athlete who’s eying the Olympic qualifying standard in one event and who qualified for state in a fourth event on a whim.
“I know I can run better, and if I’m being pushed, I can run better,” Shoaf said. “I can’t wait to race (Ford). ... The mindset is always to go in and win. My goal is to go in and win both those hurdles races. I know I have the ability to, so I just have to execute.”