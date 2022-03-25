With the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back in Champaign for the foreseeable future, we’re diving into the history of some of the state’s programs during an ongoing series. Next up
in the second part of our series: 16 schools from across the state. Want to see your school included?
Reach out to Sports Editor Matt Daniels via email at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.
Andrew Thunderbolts
1) Their gym is called the Andrew High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Jubril Adekoya, who scored 1,484 career points from 2009-13.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Retired Andrew athletic director Herb Gerecke played basketball at Illinois from 1949-52 and was a member of the 1951 and 1952 Final Four teams.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Mike O’Halloran, who won 120 games from 2004-14.
Arcola Purple Riders
1) Their gym is called Nancy Stiff Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2016 graduate Kollin Seaman, who scored 1,820 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jeff Lindenmeyer walked on to the Illinois men’s basketball program in the mid-1990s, while another former Purple Rider, Terry Miller, played basketball with the Illini for one season in the mid-1960s before playing on the UI football team.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Karl Parrish, who won 140 games from 1993-2003.
Freeport Pretzels
1) Their gym is called Pretzel Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2006 graduate Willie Veasley, who scored 1,860 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Preston Pearson played basketball at Illinois in the mid-1960s and then went on to a 14-year NFL career, playing in five Super Bowls with three different teams.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Ron Norman, who won 195 games from 1955-67.
Heritage Hawks
1) Their gym is called Fred Bohn Gym, and the Hawks play on Lyle Loman Court.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Brad Wilson, who scored 1,741 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Luke Heppe, a 1996 graduate, was on the UI track and field team for one season.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Lyle Loman, who won 416 games.
Kewanee Boilermakers
1) Their gym is called Brockman Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Donovan Oliver, who scored 2,355 career points from 2013-16.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Em Lindbeck, a 1952 graduate, played football and baseball and was the Illini’s quarterback in 1954 and 1955.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Helmut F. Brockman, who won 245 games from 1940-54.
Lincolnwood Lancers
1) Their gym is called The Woodshed.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2014 graduate Tate Snyder, who scored 1,693 career points.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Larry Edwards, who won 181 games from 1968-79.
Metamora Redbirds
1) Their gym is called Randall Toepke Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2016 graduate Nate Kennell, who scored 1,741 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Pat Ryan, the director of Illinois high school relations on Bret Bielema’s current Illini football staff, won 268 games and two state championships coaching the Metamora football program from 1990-2019.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Danny Grieves, who has won 229 games since he first started in 2011.
Monticello Sages
1) Their gym is called the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1990 graduate Tom Eller, who scored 1,798 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Harry Combes won 316 games in charge of the Illinois men’s basketball program from 1947-67.
4) Their all-time winnigest coach is Bob Trimble, who won 383 games from 1972-94.
Nashville Hornets
1) Their gym is called Assembly Hall
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Lucas O’Rear, who scored 2,112 career points from 2004-07.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Currently, eight Nashville graduates are attending the UI, and one notable alumni is Nashville local veterinarian, Dr. Michael Wells.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Darin Lee, who compiled a 426-128 record from 1991-2009.
Pana Panthers
1) Their gym is called the Pana High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2002 graduate Justin Shrake, who scored 1,736 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Current boys’ basketball coach Adam Metzger was the head student manager for the Illinois men’s basketball team in 2014.
4) Their all-time winningest boys’ basketball coach is Gary Bowker, who won 331 games from 1999-2015.
Rantoul Eagles
1) Their gym is called the Rantoul Township High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1992 graduate Kareem Richardson, who scored 1,819 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Sean Bubin and Dwayne Smith, 1999 graduates of Rantoul, both played football at Illinois.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Bob Kidd, who won 241 games from 1957-71.
Rochelle Hubs
1) Their gym is called the Rochelle Township High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Ben Rand, who scored 2,145 career points from 1999-2003.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Tom Carmichael played on the Illinois men’s basketball team from 1973-75.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Russ Zick, who won 238 games from 1997-2011.
Rock Island Rocks
1) Their gym is called the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2011 graduate Chasson Randle, who scored 2,159 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jason Reda was the kicker on the Illini football team from 2004-07 and is the program’s career scoring leader with 267 points, aided by 114 extra points and 51 field goals.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Duncan Reid, who won 469 games from 1980-2001.
Rockford East E-Rabs
1) Their gym is called the Second Floor Gym since the main entrance is on the second floor of the school.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2019 graduate Chris Burnell, who scored 1,663 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Bill Erickson (1947-50, No. 33) and Skip Thoren (1963-65, No. 35) both have their numbers hanging in the rafters at State Farm Center after All-American careers with the Illini.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is James A. Laude, who won 248 games from 1940-54.
Stevenson Patriots
1) Their all-time leading scorer is 2015 graduate Jalen Brunson, who scored 2,682 career points.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Tauja Catchings and Katie Coleman played for the Illini women’s basketball teams in the late 1990s after winning two state titles at Stevenson in 1995 and 1996.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Pat Ambrose, who has compiled a 483-183 record with the Patriots since he first started in 1999.
Waterloo Gibault Hawks
1) Their game is called Edwin H. Hustedde Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Denny Lutz, who scored 1,628 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Fifteen perfect of Gibault’s teaching staff holds degrees from the UI.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Dennis Rueter, who has compiled a 764-438 record with the Hawks since he first started in 1980.