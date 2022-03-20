With the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back in Champaign for the foreseeable future, we’re diving into the history of some of the state’s programs during an ongoing series. First up: 30 schools from across the state. Want to see your school included?
Benton Rangers
1) Their gym is called Rich Herrin Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1992 graduate Jo Jo Johnson, who scored 2,575 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: John ‘Buckwheat’ Bauer played football at Illinois from 1950-54.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Rich Herrin, who won 521 games from 1960-85.
Casey-Westfield Warriors
1) Their gym is called Bob Durham Court.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1977 graduate David Collins, who scored 1,977 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jeff Finke played both basketball and football at Illinois in the late 1980s.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Bob Durham.
Champaign Central Maroons
1) Their gym is called Harry Combes Gymnasium and they play on Lee Cabutti Court.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1969 graduate Clyde Turner, who scored 1,805 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: At least one Central player from the last three decades — David Freeman in the 1990s, Nate Mast in the 2000s and Bubba Chisholm in the 2010s — have played on the Illinois men’s basketball team.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Lee Cabutti, who won 434 games from 1956-85.
Cumberland Pirates
1) Their gym is called Waldrip Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorers are 2018 graduate Tyson Magee and 1957 graduate Jim Ewart. Both scored 1,562 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Lloyd Eggers played on the Illini freshman basketball team in the 1955-56 season and also played baseball with the Illini.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is William Waldrip, who won 424 games.
Dixon Dukes
1) Their gym is called Lancaster Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Beau Bailey, who scored 1,781 points from 2015-19.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Ryan Matha played football with the Illini from 2002-05.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Dick Franklin, who won 196 games from 1963-77.
DuQuoin Indians
1) Their gym is called Anders Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Monte Kuhnert, who scored 2,358 points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Alan Crew, who is second on DuQuoin’s all-time scoring list with 2,168 points, signed with the Illini men’s basketball team in the 1960s.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Wendell Wheeler, who won 205 games.
Hartsburg-Emden Stags
1) Their all-time leading scorer is Cody Bolen, who scored 1,695 points.
2) Their all-time winningest coach is Josh Nauman, who won 110 games from 2004-10.
Hersey Huskies
1) Their gym is called Ken Carter Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Dave Gilbreth, a 1982 graduate who scored 1,536 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Don Rowley, Hersey’s all-time winningest coach with 290 wins from 1990-2007, is a University of Illinois graduate.
Indian Creek Timberwolves
1) Their gym is called The Wolves Den.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Jack Swanson with 1,512 points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jack Smiley of the Whiz Kids is a graduate of Waterman High School. Waterman is part of Indian Creek now after consolidating with Shabbona High School in 1993.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Joe Piekarz, who won 292 games from 2006-21.
Jacksonville Crimsons
1) Their gym is called the Jacksonville High School Bowl.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Andy Kaufmann, who scored 2,508 points in three seasons playing at Jacksonville. The former Illini amassed a total of 3,160 career points after playing his freshman season at Jacksonville Routt.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Kaufmann scored 1,533 career points at Illinois from 1988-93.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Mel Roustio, who won 311 games from 1977-98.
Lewistown Indians
1) Their gym is called the Lewistown High Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2002 graduate Nate Koester, who scored 1,942 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Kerry Hatfill, the wife of Lewistown’s all-time winningest coach Brad Hatfill and mother of the school’s current boys’ basketball coach Clatyon Hatfill, is a University of Illinois graduate.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Brad Hatfill, who won 253 games from 2003-16.
Liberty Eagles
1) Their all-time leading scorer is 2006 graduate Justin Brock, who scored 1,563 career points.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Current coach Greg Altmix, who just led the Eagles to a second-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, is a 1989 UI graduate.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Jeff Kasparie, who won 230 games from 1998-2010.
Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
1) Their gym is called the Maroa-Forsyth High School Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2007 graduate Robo Kreps, who scored 1,731 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Ken Chalcraft, a captain of Maroa-Forsyth’s Sweet 16 basketball team in the 1956-57 season, went on to play football with the Illini.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Chad Cluver, who won 270 games from 1999-2015.
Mattoon Green Wave
1) Their gym is called the Mattoon Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1994 graduate Kevin Trimble, who scored 1,402 career points.
3) One University of Illinois connection: Kyle Hudson, who played baseball and football at Illinois in the mid-2000s before embarking upon a pro baseball career, is a Mattoon graduate.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Bob Avery, who won 213 games from 1969-87.
Murphysboro Red Devils
1) Their gym is called Memorial Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Tommy House, who scored 1,599 points from 2000-04.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Robert Graeff played football with the Illini, sharing a backfield with Bobby Mitchell, Abe Woodson, J.C. Caroline and Ray Nitschke in the mid-1950s.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Daryl Murphy. The Red Devils’ current coach, who started in 1996, has more than 500 wins in charge of Murphysboro and picked up No. 500 in 2019.
Oakwood Comets
1) Their all-time leading scorer is Byran Moore, who scored 1,692 points from 1975-79.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jon Davis, a 2016 graduate, is a three-time All-American running cross-country and track and field with the Illini.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Ray Whittman, who won 257 games from 1981-96.
Oregon Hawks
1) Their gym is called the Blackhawk Center
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Trey Woolsey, who scored 1,847 points from 2016-20.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Brad Lawton, the brother of Oregon athletic director Mike Lawton, currently holds the University of Illinois track and field record in the javelin toss.
Quincy Blue Devils
1) Their gym is called Blue Devil Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Bruce Douglas, who scored 2,040 points from 1979-82.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Douglas, who played under Lou Henson and finished as the program’s all-time leader in assists and steals.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Jerry Leggett, who won 330 games from 1976-90.
Robinson Maroons
1) Their gym is called Robinson High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Matt Parker, a 1996 graduate who finished with 2,402 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Meyers Leonard played two seasons at Illinois from 2010-12 before becoming a first-round NBA draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Jack Reeder, who won 175 games from 1970-81.
Richmond-Burton Rockets
1) Their gym is called Lou Ramirez Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Blaine Bayer, who scored 1,327 points from 2013-17.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Current boys’ basketball coach Brandon Creason played basketball at Western Illinois University from 1995-99 when current Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood was an assistant coach with the Leathernecks.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Creason, who has won 200 games since 2009.
Rock Falls Rockets
1) Their gym is called Tabor Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2004 graduate Isaiah Johnson, who scored 2,007 points.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Brad Bickett, who won 135 games from 2012-20.
Rockford Auburn Knights
1) Their gym is called Dolph Stanley Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Fred Van Vleet, who scored 1,754 points from 2008-12.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Vederian Lowe, a 2017 graduate, started on the offensive line for the Illinois football team for five seasons.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Bryan Ott. The Knights’ current coach, who started in 1999, has more than 400 wins and picked up No. 400 in 2022.
Rockford Boylan Titans
1) Their gym is called Boylan Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Lee Lampley, who scored 2,419 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Damir Krupalija played with the Illini men’s basketball team from 1998-2002.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Steve Goers, who won 752 games from 1980-2011.
St. Ignatius Wolfpack
1) Their all-time leading scorer is 2000 graduate Mike Krga, who scored 1,642 career points.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Nnanna Egwu, a 2011 graduate, played four seasons with the Illini men’s basketball team and left as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Rich Kehoe, who won 331 games in two separate stints from 1979-86 and from 2002-16.
Schlarman Hilltoppers
1) Their gym is called Paul C. Shebby Gymnasium..
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Greg Davis, who scored 2,068 career points
3) One University of Illinois connection: Jerry Kuemmerle scored 49 points for the Hilltoppers in a 101-76 loss to Rock Falls in a 1958 state quarterfinal game at Huff Gym on the UI campus.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Paul Shebby, who won 263 games from 1948-63.
Streator Bulldogs
1) Their gym is called “Pops” Dale Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is J.J. Cravatta, who scored 1,960 points from 2009-12.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jodie Harrison started 48 consecutive games from 1967-69 for Harv Schmidt’s Illini, averaging 13 points.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Lowell “Pops” Dale, who won 500 games from 1918-46.
Taylorville Tornadoes
1) Their gym is called the Taylorville West Gymnasium, and they play on Dolph Stanley Court.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2020 graduate Jase Bergschneider, who scored 1,850 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Bill Ridley played basketball at Taylorville from 1950-52 and then was an Associated Press Third-Team All-American with the Illini in 1956.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Dolph Stanley, who won 217 games from 1937-45.
Wauconda Bulldogs
1) Their all-time leading scorer is Donovan Carter, a 2020 graduate who scored 1,535 career points.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Camden Janik is a freshman on the 2022 Illinois baseball team.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is Scott Luetschwager. The Bulldogs’ current coach has won 171 games since 2009.
Winnebago Indians
1) Their all-time leading scorer is Devan Bawinkel, who scored 2,168 points from 2002-06.
2) One connection to the University of Illinois: Twins Greg and Lee Boeke played football at Illinois from 1977-81, with Greg a First-Team All-Big Ten center in 1981.
3) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Joe Murphy, who started in 1987 and got his 700th career win in 2020.
Woodland Warriors
1) Their gym is called The Warrior Dome...
2) Their all-time leading scorer is John Harcharik, who scored 1,375 points from 1954-57
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Mason Ewing, a 2020 graduate and former boys’ basketball player who won the school’s Golden Basketball Award for the highest GPA, is currently a University of Illinois student
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Jim Monge, who won 147 games from 1977-87.