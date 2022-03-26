With the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back in Champaign for the foreseeable future,
we’re diving into the history of some of the state’s programs during an ongoing series. Next up in the third part of our series: eight schools from across the state. Want to see your school included?
Reach out to Sports Editor Matt Daniels via email at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.
Barrington Broncos
1) Their gym is called the Barrington High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Jason Richards, who scored 1,779 career points from 2000-04.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Barrington placed third at this season’s Class 4A state tournament, held at State Farm Center in Champaign for the first time since 1995.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Bryan Tucker, who has won 240 games since starting the job in 2009.
Bolingbrook Raiders
1) Their gym is called the Bolingbrook High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Trent Jackson, who scored 2,091 career points from 1981-85.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Antoineo Harris played football at Illinois from 1999-2002 and is the program’s second all-time leading rusher with 2,985 yards.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Rob Brost, who has won 316 games since starting the job in 2007.
Columbia Eagles
1) Their gym is called B.D. Middleton Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Shawn Patton, who scored 2,180 career points from 1993-97.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jordan Holmes played football for two seasons at Illinois as a wide receiver on Lovie Smith’s teams in 2018 and 2019.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Mark Sandstrom, who has won 276 games since starting the job in 2005.
Edwardsville Tigers
1) Their gym is called Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Greg Ahart, who scored 1,812 career points from 1970-74.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: The Illinois men’s basketball team featured at least one Edwardsville graduate — Don Ohl, Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn — in the starting lineup from 1955-60. Jackson (No. 30) and Vaughn (No. 35) both have their jerseys hanging from the rafters at State Farm Center, while Ohl scored more than 11,000 points in a 10-year NBA career.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Mike Waldo, who won 646 games from 1987-2018.
Fairfield Mules
1) Their gym is called the Mule Barn.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Brian Foster, who scored 2,012 career points from 1987-90.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Jed Foster, Brian’s dad, was a forward on the Illinois men’s basketball teams coached by Harv Schmidt from 1969-73.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is current coach Scott McElravy, who has won 302 games since starting the job in 2005.
Forreston Cardinals
1) Their gym is called the Forreston High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1999 graduate Jonathan Schneiderman, who scored 1,753 career points.
3) One connection to the University: Forreston’s director of teaching, learning and assessment Christy Garnhart is a UI graduate.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Robert Brinkmeier, who won 356 games from 1948-66.
Riverside-Brookfield Bulldogs
1) Their gym is called Dudley Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Chris Parrish, who scored 1,570 career points from 2004-08.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Fred Nkemdi walked on to the Illinois men’s basketball team and was part of the 2004-05 team that played in the national championship game.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Tom McCloskey, who won 360 games from 2002-17.
Urbana Uni High Illineks
1) Their gym is called Kenney Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Noah Blue, who scored 1,628 career points from 2015-18.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Besides being located on the UI campus, Kenney Gym hosted the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament games from 1919-25. At the same time, the Illini men’s basketball team played at the venue, as well.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Joel Beesley, who won 188 games from 1995-2010.