RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 1 Spartans will play their first game in a week on Tuesday, when they host Danville. Another week without games will follow.
2. Prairie Central 8-0 2 Hawks topped St. Thomas More, St. Anne on consecutive days, will try to knock off Pontiac, Roanoke-Benson this week.
3. Salt Fork 5-0 4 Storm bested Hoopeston Area to begin Vermilion Valley schedule, hosts Armstrong-Potomac next in another league tilt.
4. Tuscola 5-1 5 Warriors have won their last three games since being defeated by Salt Fork, visit Broadlands on Tuesday to face Heritage.
5. Unity 3-2 6 Rockets stomped past Marshall and Taylorville ahead of weekday dates with Champaign Central and Clifton Central.
6. Oakwood 8-2 3 Comets have dropped each of their last two games. A stern test awaits Tuesday from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
7. BHRA 5-1 8 Blue Devils routed Cissna Park on Friday, host Oakwood next before heading to Danville to do battle with Schlarman.
8. Clinton 7-1 9 Maroons are riding high on a four-game win streak before non-league home games with Riverton and Argenta-Oreana.
9. GCMS 6-1 10 Falcons also have earned a victory in their last four tries, will try to make it five Tuesday versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
10. Monticello 3-3 7 Sages outlasted Maroa-Forsyth after two consecutive losses, visit ALAH this week before playing in the Greenville Shootout.