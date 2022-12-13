12012022 ty pence 3
St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, an Illinois State signee, dropped in 24 points for the Spartans on Wednesday night in their 65-21 victory over La Salette at the Toyota of Danville Classic in St. Joseph.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 1 Spartans will play their first game in a week on Tuesday, when they host Danville. Another week without games will follow.

2. Prairie Central 8-0 2 Hawks topped St. Thomas More, St. Anne on consecutive days, will try to knock off Pontiac, Roanoke-Benson this week.

3. Salt Fork 5-0 4 Storm bested Hoopeston Area to begin Vermilion Valley schedule, hosts Armstrong-Potomac next in another league tilt.

4. Tuscola 5-1 5 Warriors have won their last three games since being defeated by Salt Fork, visit Broadlands on Tuesday to face Heritage.

5. Unity 3-2 6 Rockets stomped past Marshall and Taylorville ahead of weekday dates with Champaign Central and Clifton Central.

6. Oakwood 8-2 3 Comets have dropped each of their last two games. A stern test awaits Tuesday from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

7. BHRA 5-1 8 Blue Devils routed Cissna Park on Friday, host Oakwood next before heading to Danville to do battle with Schlarman.

8. Clinton 7-1 9 Maroons are riding high on a four-game win streak before non-league home games with Riverton and Argenta-Oreana.

9. GCMS 6-1 10 Falcons also have earned a victory in their last four tries, will try to make it five Tuesday versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

10. Monticello 3-3 7 Sages outlasted Maroa-Forsyth after two consecutive losses, visit ALAH this week before playing in the Greenville Shootout.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

