ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Rick Darlington spent 17 years overseeing Apopka High’s football team in central Florida.
Among the country’s more fertile spots for college coaches to recruit next-level talent.
If Joshua McCray was one of Darlington’s players at Apopka, Darlington contends “he’d have 45, 50 offers.”
But McCray is a student-athlete at Enterprise High in southern Alabama, about 30 miles from the Florida panhandle.
“I can count on less than one hand the amount of schools that have been through here,” said Darlington, Enterprise’s second-year coach.
So while McCray’s 10 college offers are nothing to sneeze at, Darlington feels McCray is a hidden gem.
One that Illinois coach Bret Bielema secured a verbal commitment from on Tuesday, less than a week after the Illini offered the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior.
“He’s definitely a great player, a Power 5 player,” Darlington said. “Runs 4.5 (40-yard dash), arms (have) crazy-long wingspan. He’s very talented, but also has the physical attributes you need to play at that level and can play any position.”
Darlington isn’t using that last descriptor lightly. He’s utilized McCray at running back, receiver, outside linebacker, safety, cornerback and kick returner. McCray’s Twitter post announcing his commitment included an image that lists him as a running back.
McCray garnered Class 7A all-state first-team status from the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the end of 2020 after compiling 1,819 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to returning two kickoffs for scores.
Listed as a three-star athlete by both Rivals.com and 247sports, McCray was offered by the Illini last Wednesday and also possessed offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, Troy, UAB and Washington State.
“We’re kind of in the middle of nowhere, so we don’t get too much college traffic,” Darlington said. “It was just by sending out film and stuff like that, word of mouth.”
How did Illinois get in on the hunt, especially considering Bielema only was hired on Dec. 19 and spent the last three years in the NFL? Jedediah Kennedy is Darlington’s defensive coordinator at Enterprise, and Kennedy coached at multiple Wisconsin high schools while Bielema was the University of Wisconsin’s head coach.
“Illinois is getting a really, really good player,” Darlington said. “I guess you’d say he’s under the radar. He’s got a little bit of notoriety around the state.”
McCray also plays basketball and competes in track and field at Enterprise. Those exploits, paired with McCray’s penchant for switching positions on the football field, leads to Darlington saying McCray “may be the most versatile player I’ve ever coached.”
“He’s probably got the best ball skills of any player I’ve ever had,” Darlington said. “He may play running back, but he does things catching the ball that are otherworldly.”
In that regard, Darlington compares McCray to San Francisco 49ers second-year receiver Deebo Samuel.
“When the ball goes up, (McCray) can go up really high and get it,” Darlington said. “He doesn’t make too many people miss. He’d probably be better off running over them.”
McCray seems to agree. His Twitter bio, after all, lists his location as “running somebody over.”
“If he gets the ball, he’s going to run 30, 40 yards down the field every time. That’s just who he is,” Darlington said. “He’s definitely got the look to play at (the Power 5) level.”