MONTICELLO — Andrew Ellison’s sporting career will not extend beyond high school.
The 2020 Monticello graduate wrapped up his competitive athletics tenure in unceremonious fashion, unable to participate in his final baseball season with the Sages this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, Ellison was a Sages standout, serving the boys’ soccer, football, boys’ swimming and diving and baseball squads. He received News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer first team status last fall.
But Ellison isn’t quite finished with his Monticello sports representation just yet.
The future West Point attendee will find out in August if he’s the recipient of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s male National Student Athlete Scholarship.
This comes after Ellison learned in April he’d received the Illinois Athletic Directors Association’s version of that award, as well as Tuesday’s reveal that Ellison was the NIAAA Section 4 male victor out of kids from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. The latter honor also netted Ellison $1,500.
“Winning … is an awesome feeling and something I definitely did not expect,” Ellison said. “I was shocked when I had found out I had the honor of representing my state in this competition and genuinely did not even imagine I would be chosen as the regional representative for Section 4.”
Ellison is one of eight finalists for the male national scholarship.
Should he be named its winner later this summer, he’d attend the December National Athletic Directors Conference in Tampa, Fla., for recognition.
“Winning the national award would be amazing, and it would motivate me to keep getting better in anything that I do,” Ellison said. “My ultimate goal for winning this award would be to encourage the people who are just now starting high school to look at what they can become. Graduating from a relatively small high school in central Illinois and being nominated for this national award should prove that anything is possible through hard work and dedication.”
Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan, who holds a spot on the IADA executive board, encouraged Ellison to apply for Illinois’ version of this award.
“With him being a four-sport athlete, having a 31 ACT (score), 3.96 GPA, I thought he’d be a great candidate for it,” said Sheehan, who noted there’s a “pretty stringent” nine-part list of application criteria. “Not only did he have success on the field, he has a lot of activities and leadership roles and is just a down-and-out outstanding young man.”
The biggest element of Ellison’s application was an essay. Ellison had multiple essay questions from which to choose, and opted for one about what impact athletics has had on his life.
“While I do find joy in succeeding in the classroom, nothing quite matches setting a goal freshman year and working every season and offseason to finally achieve it,” Ellison said. “I can truly say that my work ethic and drive to better myself have genuinely come solely from sports.”
Ellison set Monticello boys’ soccer’s record for goals in a season last fall with 38. That amount made up almost all of his career-total 43 goals, as Ellison spent a large portion of his prep tenure as a defender.
“You take a kid out of the position he’s played his whole life, and he sets the single-season record for goals,” Sheehan said. “(He’s) a selfless player and a true team player to do what was best for the overall program.”
Monticello finished 20-3-1 — a far cry from the three victories the Sages acquired when Ellison was a freshman — and captured a Class 1A regional championship.
While performing feats on the pitch, Ellison also was piling up extra points and field goals as the Sages’ football kicker. For part of his swimming career, Ellison was the lone Monticello boys’ representative come sectional time — for a school without a pool in its building.
“As he worded it, ‘You fly under the radar as a member of the high school swim team,’” Sheehan said.
Ellison can’t possibly fly under the radar now. Not while being a finalist for a national honor that would grant him $2,500.
“To be honest, I did not expect anything more than (applying for the state award),” Ellison said. “With the great amount of athletic talent in my school, I was excited to represent Monticello High School. But I did not expect to be anything more than that.”
Ellison is reporting for West Point’s basic training on July 13. He first considered a track in the United States military as a high school junior, and he took a closer look at the option once he recognized “I was not going to be good enough to play (sports) at the D-I level.”
“After I attended the Summer Leadership Experience at West Point the summer before my senior year, I knew I was 100 percent committed to my goal of attending West Point,” Ellison said. “In one week at West Point, I had made friends from across the country who I still talk with to this day.”
Ellison found out in February his application to West Point had been accepted — another stroke of good fortune when it comes to Ellison submitting applications lately.
He said he’ll be taking lessons from his Monticello athletics career into his time with the military.
“My high school experience taught me how to balance and use my time wisely, which is a trait that I will need even more in my next step,” Ellison said. “Sports have taught me dedication and perseverance. Things in life always happen for a reason, and the events that seem like setbacks are put in your way to teach you a lesson.
“I overall could not say enough good things about the people who I played with and against, as in 20 years I will not remember the success of my teams or the awards that we won, but I will remember the relationship I had with every single one of my teammates, and it is something that I will miss dearly.”
Should Ellison get recognized at the December athletic directors’ convention, it’ll give him one last crack at putting the Monticello High School label next to his name.
It’s not a bad opportunity for Sheehan, either.
“I jokingly did say to my superintendent and principal … ‘What AD wouldn’t like Tampa in December?’” Sheehan said with a laugh. “Absolutely, if he gets to that level, we’ll find a way to get down there and hopefully enjoy the time with him.”