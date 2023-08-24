Love of the game
Raul Guerra started playing football in seventh grade, but only lasted a few weeks before quitting. But the Arcola senior picked it up back when he was a freshman — and has stuck with it since. "It began a new journey for me," Arcola's starting center and defensive tackle said. "It taught me a lot about how I should manage my time and teamwork. It's my favorite sport, and I wouldn't have expected that." For Guerra's teammates, like senior running back/linebacker Tyson Lewis and senior running back/linebacker Oden Barron, they have similar stories but have stuck with it since picking it up in elementary school. "Just the environment and playing under the lights," Lewis said, "there's not anything like it in any other sport." Barron agrees. Especially playing for Arcola. "We have the Broomcorn Festival in our town," Barron said, "and that's fun to go to every year because everyone there is asking us questions about how the season is going to go."
Season outlook
Arcola has a new coach (Steve Snider), a new offense (the Delaware wing-T) and a new starting quarterback (junior Jayden Henson-Stice) this fall. "I’m probably the only guy under 50 in the state who runs it," Snider quipped. "It’s the traditional buck sweep with the trap and the waggle and all of that. Then you’ve got the branches off where everybody will run a double dive or option off of it." Snider, an Orangeville native who coached the last two seasons at Morrison, said his first Purple Riders team should have around 40 players. A former teammate of former Arcola coach Nick Lindsey at Eureka College, Snider is getting acclimated to his new gig. "Being a big high school football guy and coming from a small school," Snider said, "I know about the rich tradition of Arcola and the excellence of being one of the top-five winningest programs in the state."
Playoffs ... or bust
Arcola finished 4-5 last season, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Included in that run was a Class 1A state title in 2015 and two trips to the state quarterfinals. The Douglas County school has four state titles, so not playing past Week 9 is not something the Purple Riders are used to. "It would mean lot more to us to get back to where we should be because it’s a tossup how people think we’re going to do," Barron said. "It would mean a lot to the town to get it back on track and show that last year was a fluke." Lewis, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound two-way starter who made 58 tackles last season, understands the responsibility of playing for Arcola. "The fans are absolutely amazing, whether we’re up or down," Lewis said. "We had a down year last year, and they were still showing up to pack the place every game. The fans make the environment what it is. You can’t have the tradition without the fan base."
Odds and ends
With the new offense, Guerra won't have to rely on snapping the ball to Henson-Stice out of the shotgun. Instead, Arcola's quarterback will mainly be directly under center. "It was a small adjustment," Guerra said. "I don’t think it was too much change. I don’t have to worry so much about it getting there. If I mess it up, I know it’s on me." ... Snider is optimistic individualized training sessions this summer paid off in helping Arcola learn his new schemes. "We had a three-day skill position camp, and it was only an hour long. Then we did a three-day offensive line camp, and it was only an hour long," Snider said. "So they only had to listen to me for an hour at a time. We broke it down that way, and that really advanced them in a way I hadn’t seen before." ... Snider likes the fact Henson-Stice plays baseball and helped Arcola win its first regional title since 1984 in that sport last May. "They can make all kinds of different, weird throws," Snider said, "and it doesn't have to be a clean pocket with a five-step drop."