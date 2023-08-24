Love of the game
Before Chase Logue played tight end and defensive end for coach Clay Haurberg, he created fond memories of watching Argenta-Oreana games from the bleachers. "I would go to those games and watch us dominate pretty much every single game," he said. That led to the start of his playing career around the age of 11, though it didn't stick immediately. "I quit a few years," he said. "I didn’t play my freshman year. I started playing again my sophomore year, and it was fun. I loved it. My junior year, I fell it love with it all over again." His focus now is squarely upon turning the program's fortunes around; the program went 30-5 from 2017-19 but hasn't won a regular season game since the Spring 2021 season. "I’m hoping to turn it around for my senior year, he said. "It’s tough. You’ve got to just work hard for it and grind it out."
Season outlook
A-O will usher in the post-Kaden Feagin era at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond when the Bombers host the Knights on Aug. 25. That doesn't guarantee an easy start, however. "I know Feagin is over at Illinois now, but they still bring back a lot," Haurberg said. "We’ll find out what we’re made of right away." The Bombers' schedule is evenly split between home contests and road trips after that, with home games coming against Arcola, Sangamon Valley, Villa Grove and Cerro Gordo/Bement and road tilts at Nokomis, Sullivan/Okaw Valley, Tri-County and Cumberland. Optimism abounds that the Bombers can return to form. "I feel like there’s games out there we can win, and with a closed conference, it’s almost a lock if you get to five wins then you’re in the playoffs," Haurberg said.
Playoffs ... or bust
Senior quarterback Ethan Mahan will be a big part of the Bombers' fortunes this fall after guiding the team's offense a season ago. That learning process should yield greater results this fall. "Ethan has become a student of football this summer," Haurberg said. "He’s shown us in the couple events we’ve done that he’s ready to emerge as a team leader. He knows this offense and all its ins and outs." Returning A-O football to respectability is Mahan's top priority. "The community is a big part of how everything gets rolling," Mahan said. "We brought the community back to basketball by having success and getting better. Hopefully, we bring that same crowd out to football and just take off."
Odds and ends
Even if the wins have yet to come, the Bombers have been on a roll when it comes to their postgame tradition at Texas Roadhouse. Or 138 rolls, to be more specific. That's the most of the appetizers Mahan can recall his friends putting down in one sitting. "You walk in there with about 10-15 guys, and you just say, ‘Bring the rolls on,'" Mahan said. "That’s all you eat. They start charging you after about three baskets. I can put down 10." A-O players also have to earn the logo that adorns the side of the team's helmets by running four laps within a certain time, a goal that is unique to each position. "It means more to them," Haurberg said. "It makes you value your team more. It’s a privilege to put these helmets on. That’s where the pride needs to come back, and it has in these kids. These guys really love who we are."