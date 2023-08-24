Love of the game
Cuda Cline started playing football in first grade, Matt Schumacher did so in sixth grade and Peyton Roy only picked up the sport a year ago. But all three Blue Ridge seniors, who should play a key role this season for the Knights, can agree on one item about football. "As I grew up, I got more angry and upset about things," said Cline, a linebacker and running back, "and it was just a way to release it without really hurting anyone." Schumacher, a fullback and defensive back, played soccer until switching to football in middle school. "I love the contact," Schumacher said. "It’s a good way to get the anger out." Roy played offensive line last season for the Knights, but is expected to have a more prominent role this fall: quarterback. Even so, the physical nature of football draws him in. "I liked the contact, over and over again, just trying to push someone that is 10 times my size to the ground," Roy said. "I just really enjoyed the contact part of it."
Season outlook
The 24-man roster Blue Ridge has will allow the Knights to have some depth in the 8-man game. Roy said the Knights' numbers were only around 10 when the current senior class entered high school. "Now, more people are starting to come out after seeing our success," Roy said, "and want to be a part of our team because we are succeeding." The Knights went 6-4 last season, reaching the 8-man playoffs for the first time after Blue Ridge started playing the 8-man game in the spring 2021 slate. "This will be a very emotional year for me since it will be the first class of graduates that I got to witness these young men grow from freshman to seniors as a key role in my coaching profession," third-year Blue Ridge coach Matt Schubert said. "To see these young men put in all the hard work from the classroom, to on and off the field, and become what they have, is why I love what I do."
Playoffs ... or bust
A key barometer for how the fall could play out for Blue Ridge happens right away. The Knights travel to Champaign for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday at St. Thomas More, a 8-man state semifinalist a year ago who return nearly its entire roster. STM is one of four playoff teams from a year ago on Blue Ridge's schedule this season. The teams didn't meet last season, but Blue Ridge is striving for a second straight playoff berth in the 8-man ranks. "It’s one of the better feelings we’ve had since we’ve been in high school at Blue Ridge," Schumacher said. "The football team had been in a bit of a drought, and to be the ones who started it back up is pretty nice."
Odds and ends
How exactly did Roy go from starting on the offensive line to starting at quarterback and operating the Knights' modified wing-T offense? Here's his simple explanation. "I’ve got a lot to learn, but I jokingly said it coach towards the end of last season," the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Roy said. "My speed has improved, and they noticed it, so they decided to give me a shot." ... Long bus rides await the Knights this fall when they travel 152 miles to Edwardsville to play Metro East Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and when they travel 150 miles to play at Polo at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. "Once we get everything loaded up on the buses, I like to play music," Cline said. "For the about the first hour and a half, it’s real calm music, and then for about the last hour or so, I play some hype music and get my heart rate elevated and ready to play."