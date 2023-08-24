Love of the game
For Ian Bettinger, Dylan Davis and Mark Aubert, the chance to play football started at a young age. "I love all the passion that surrounds the game," said Aubert, a junior offensive lineman and linebacker for Cerro Gordo/Bement, who first tried out the sport in sixth grade. For Davis, a junior running back and outside linebacker with the Broncos and Bettinger, a senior wing back and safety for CG/B, they first put on a helmet in fourth grade. "It was a family thing," Bettinger said, "and football was looked at as the manlier sport." " I love football because it's a team sport," Davis added. "I like being with my friends and my team."
Season outlook
The Broncos only went 1-8 last season, defeating a winless Argenta-Oreana team 16-12 in Week 7 for their only triumph a season ago. First-year coach Chris Ridgeway, who led Clinton to its last playoff appearance in 2019, is now running the program after replacing Nick Walker. "We’ve got a new offense, a new defense, and I think the way coach has set it up it’ll be a lot better for our team," Davis said. "We were a very young team last year with a lot of sophomores playing varsity for their first time. This year, it’s mainly juniors and a few seniors. We’re getting older now, and it looks better."
Playoffs ... or bust
A decade has passed since the Broncos have posted a winning season, with the 2013 team finishing 11-1 and advancing to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Since then, only two playoff appearances — both first-round exits in 2015 and 2018 — have transpired for the Piatt County program that takes athletes from two schools. " I think that would be awesome if we are able to rebound because I’ve always wanted to experience a playoff game," Bettinger said, "and I’ve never had the chance to play in one." Davis echoes the sentiment. "It would definitely fire up the community," he said. "We would have more people watching the games, and we’d get more a lot more people playing football. We have a few people who really should be playing football, but aren’t because they think we’re just a terrible team. For us to start winning would be really great for our schools."
Odds and ends
The Broncos will have two homecoming games this season, both against new Lincoln Prairie Conference teams. The first is on Sept. 15 against Nokomis in Bement before the Broncos host Sullivan on Sept. 22 in Cerro Gordo. ... Like most small-school programs, Bettinger, Davis and Aubert are expected to contribute on both sides of the ball. "If you have an interception or a turnover on offense, everybody is going to be mad," Aubert said. "It’s going to get to your head, so your attitude is the biggest thing." ... Like multiple area high school football players this fall, Bettinger is sporting a throwback hairstyle: the mullet. "The start of my sophomore year is when I started growing it out," Bettinger said. "I’m going for a Patrick Swayze look. I actually watched ‘Road House,’ a few days ago."