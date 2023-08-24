Love of the game
Noah and Josh Bass began playing football in third grade. That shouldn't be a surprise, given that their father, Ron is in his second season at the helm of the Maroons and was a longtime assistant under Josh Roop at Tri-Valley. "I like the relationships you make with your teammates and football very much resembles life," Noah Bass said. "My dad helped me stick with it. If I was complaining about a bad practice, he always set me straight." Their teammate, Jack Webb, echoes a similar sentiment. "I love football because it teaches me a lot, and it helps me work hard. I started playing about a year ago. My brother played it, a bunch of people wanted me to play and they said it’d be really good for me." Webb's brother, Scott, now plays for Western Illinois as an offensive lineman.
Season outlook
Clinton has never won a playoff game but has ambitions of changing that after improving in each of the last two seasons, going 1-7 in 2021 and 4-5 last season. "I feel like we’re good enough and have enough talent," Ron Bass said. "It comes down to the kids believing they can do it." The Maroons chase for that elusive playoff victory will begin with a regular season that includes home games against Tremont, Tri-Valley, Macon Meridian, Tuscola and Shelbyville and road tilts at Eureka, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham and Shelbyville. "You take St. Teresa off the schedule, but we’re replacing it with Tri-Valley," Ron Bass said. "I don’t think we’re weakening our schedule any. I think our first four games will say a lot about where we’re going to go this season."
Playoffs ... or bust
The Maroons return plenty of experience this season with eight returning starters on either side of the ball. Replacing Scott Webb's output along with fellow graduated lineman Houston Stapleton will be a point of emphasis, however. "We’ll definitely feel that on our line," Ron Bass said. "Our offensive line was the strength of our team last year, and now we’re going to have to ask more from our skill kids, which all return." Chief among that group is quarterback Mason Walker, who doesn't offer incredible size but can attack defenses with speed and quickness. "He picks things up real easily," Ron Bass said. "He has really good leadership qualities. Even last year when he was hurt, he took on a leadership role after his injury and was kind of our fiery leader even though he wasn’t playing.
Odds and ends
The word "family" runs deeper for Clinton football than it does for most teams; the Maroons have three sets of two siblings on the roster, with four of them expected to make an immediate impact at the varsity level: the Bass brothers and Mason and Colton Walker. "I guess I haven’t noticed if they got sick of each other," Ron Bass said. "They don’t really visibly bicker with each other. What I really like about it is we’ll have a quarterback and wide receiver and a safety and a corner. I like those dynamics. When they’re on the same page, that helps." That dynamic also extends to coach and player, in the case of the Bass brothers. "He always has his eyes on me more so than anyone else," Noah Bass said. "He’s always the first one to correct me if I do something wrong."