Love of the game
Kaden Young initially took to football around the age of 10. His family – father and brothers included – had played the sport and Young heard plenty about it at a young age. But that isn't the only reason that he dropped soccer to take his skills to the gridiron. "I was just too good," Young said with a smile. Family also resonated with Phil Shaw IV, who took up the sport because of his father, and Caleb Robinson, the latest in a long line of athletic Robinsons to grace the field that backs up to the high school. Robinson's favorite part about lacing up the cleats for the Vikings? "Running out of that tunnel," he said.
Season outlook
The Vikings are looking for continued progression after finishing 3-2 during the pandemic-shortened Spring 2021 season, 4-5 during the Fall 2021 campaign and returning to the Class 6A playoffs with a 6-4 mark a year ago. Their path will take them on the road five times, including an uphill start at Chatham Glenwood on Friday and last year's Class 5A runner-up Peoria on Sept. 2 to open the season. They'll host Centennial and Normal Community in consecutive weeks in the middle of the season, rematches with a 7-0 road loss to the Chargers and a 50-43 loss to the Ironmen in three overtimes a year ago. "We get tested very early to get an idea of where exactly we're at," Vikings coach Marcus Forrest said. "We've improved each year, we've gradually gotten better competitively as a team and having more people bought in and doing what it is that we're doing as a team."
Playoffs or bust
Danville returns five key juniors from last season's team – Robinson and Shaw IV along with Curtis Beasley, Deangelo Tyler and Evan Yates – and will play important roles as the Vikings look to establish a physical style of play within the Big 12 slate. Questions remain at quarterback, where Diddy Robinson has the ability to play wide receiver as well and Phoenix Parker may take snaps too. Finding out how to put athletic players in winning positions will be the challenge, and the Vikings will quickly learn what they have after competing in so many close games a year ago. "It's learning from each one of those situations and growing and getting better and we'll find out right off the bat," Forrest said.
Odds and ends
Forrest enters the 2023 season with renewed confidence in his program and his health after being sidelined prior to the pandemic-shortened Spring 2021 campaign after undergoing a heart transplant that February. But doctors are pleased with Forrest's recovery since, and Forrest feels 'more closer to normal' than he has since the procedure. "The last couple of years has kind of been trying to test to see what things I can and cannot do, which is very little now," Forrest said. His coaching style was impacted a bit in the months following the procedure, but has slowly returned to where it was prior. "The first couple years I was supposed to watch it, and that lasted probably the first game and I made it maybe a quarter and I started fussing at an official," Forrest said. "I start turning my phone off now because I get a text from my wife or other people that's watching ... I can't say I've changed too much and but I kinda try to monitor it a little bit."