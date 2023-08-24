Love of the game
Ryan Hopkins has an atypical connection to football. His passion for the game is derived from his mom, Alisha Phillips, who played at Rantoul. Not all moms are as keen on football, of course. Jacob Patterson might have started playing basketball in fifth grade, but he didn't get the OK to go out for football until he was a freshman at Fisher. "My mom wasn't real big on me playing football," the Bunnies' senior fullback/linebacker said. "I was a very tiny kid. Once I hit eighth grade, i gained a lot of weight, so she was OK with me signing up. The bond that I saw between players was something with basketball, because I had played that since fifth grade, was completely different."
Season outlook
That the Bunnies will play a varsity schedule this season is a step forward after playing only at the junior varsity level in 2022. It will be a unique experience for several players on the team. "I haven't played underneath the Friday night lights yet, so I'm looking forward to that," said Hopkins, a junior quarterback/safety. "Last year was not really fun and not something I want to do again. I'm excited to be back playing varsity." Having a varsity season this fall was the motivation to get through a 2022 campaign no one anticipated. Patterson said the team got closer through the experience, and even the newcomers have had something to work toward. "Knowing this year that we're going to have a good group of kids and a varsity season was always going to be there, we worked toward that the whole year," freshman lineman Gavin Rushing said. "Now, we have new goals for the season."
Playoffs ... or bust
Finalizing the schedule was the first step for new coach Matt Sinclair. The former Illinois linebacker, who played four seasons in the NFL, had a Week 2 opening to fill and found a home opener opponent in South Newton (Ind.). Dakota and Macon Meridian round out the nonconference opponents, with Heart of Illinois Conference play dominating the middle of the schedule. A slate tough enough for a team just getting back to varsity competition and four years removed from its last playoff appearance. "When you look at top to bottom conferences in the state, regardless of class, this conference is one of the top conferences," Sinclair said. "I don’t think you can argue that. It’s got some blue bloods in it, but we talked with the players and that we play the helmet. I think we’re trending in the right direction."
Odds and ends
That positive trend extends to the roster Sinclair will have in his first season as coach. He told his wife 20-25 players would be good for year one. That the Bunnies have 30 is a bonus given the state of the program just a year ago. "Numbers-wise, I’m good with it," Sinclair said. "I’m happy with it. We have great numbers in our JFL coming up in those sixth, seventh and eighth-grade classes. I think if we do what we can this year and set the example this year for who we are as a program we’re going to be, then I think the buy-in starts at the lower levels and continues on up."