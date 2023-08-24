Love of the game
George Carswell has played football on and off throughout his life. Returning to play for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman this fall, though, has a personal meaning for the senior running back and free safety. "I was tired of seeing them get beat up," he said. "I wanted to help be a part of turning it around." Rylan Mosier would like nothing more than that for a program that has yet to win a game this decade. The senior running back and middle linebacker has had a lifelong passion for football. "I've played since I was about 6 years old," he said. "It's been a part of my family, and I love it." For senior offensive lineman and defensive lineman Carson Adams, he enjoys chance to play with the Buffaloes since his high school, Chrisman, doesn't have a football team of its own. "Just the friends you can make is real nice," Adams said.
Season outlook
The Buffaloes carry a 21-game losing streak into the 2023 season that stems all the way back from the 2019 season. The program's last win happened on Oct. 18, 2019 with a 58-14 victory against Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville. Since then, a lengthy losing skid has enveloped the Buffaloes, who open the season at 7 p.m. Friday by hosting Watseka. "We want to win, for sure," third-year G-RF/C coach Dwayne Grider said. "We spent the last two years in pain and bondage. We’ve just not real been happy. I will say this about them, though, they still came back to practice and came back on the bus after games on Friday nights." Grider said despite the lopsided losses the Buffaloes have had to endure the last two seasons, he hopes the growing pains are behind them and the Buffaloes can use their I formation offense and 3-4 defense to stay competitive against teams. "There would be no words to describe it if we can get it turned around," Grider said. "It would be priceless for the boys and for the school."
Playoffs ... or bust
Although Mosier and the rest of his senior classmates have yet to win a game, the Buffaloes do boast 18 playoff appearances in their history and played in the 1995 Class 2A state championship game, losing 36-12 to Rockridge. Working their way through a difficult nine-game Vermilion Valley Conference slate will require G-RF/C to surprise a few teams along the way. " hope if we win a game, maybe it’ll help the younger kids renew the cycle," Mosier said. "It would be a huge shift, and it would spit in the face of the detractors that we can actually do something."
Odds and ends
The annual Coal Bucket rivalry game with Westville has moved up the schedule this fall to Week 4. The game in Georgetown, typically played in the regular-season finale, is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. "It’ll still be the Coal Bucket game no matter when we play it," Grider said. "It’s tradition, and we’re going to play at home last time. We got to play on the turf at Westville, and that was quite the experience even though it didn’t turn out well."