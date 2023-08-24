Love of the game
Carson Maxey has basically always played football. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior wide receiver/defensive back started in second grade and has stuck with it because of the bond he forged with his teammates. Ty Cribbett has a similar story, starting football in second grade before bouncing back and forth between that and baseball during middle school and getting back to playing both in high school. Gavin Johnson is the outlier. The Falcons' senior lineman was a soccer player before going out for football as a freshman. The family aspect of the football team was important to Johnson, but it's not the main reason he loves the game. "Really, the main reason is I like to hit people," he said. "You get to beat people up."
Season outlook
GCMS heads into the 2023 season looking to bounce back from a 4-5 record last fall that included a runner-up finish in the Heart of Illinois Conference's smaller division. Year two in a new offensive scheme could help. The double wing is long gone. In its place is a power spread offense implemented by second-year coach Chad Augsperger. "We have a very talented quarterback in Braydon Elliott and very talented receivers," Augsperger said. "It used to be, in our heyday, it was really focused on finding that one featured back. We have a lot of guys who can catch the ball and guys who can run the ball. I feel like it just creates more diversity in the offense for us. I think the kids like this offense we’re running now. It helps us spread the ball around and gets it to them in space more."
Playoffs ... or bust
Last year's sub-.500 record meant a third straight season without a playoff appearance. A second, really, considering there was no postseason in the delayed 2020-21 season. But making a playoff run became the expectation at GCMS with 15 appearances — plus two state titles — between 2004 and 2019 under former coach Mike Allen. "We feel like that there’s not a game on our schedule we cannot compete in," Augsberger said. "We have a lot of confidence going in. We had a lot of confidence last year, but there was a lot of things and a lot of moving parts. We were installing a brand-new system offensively. It was a small senior class, and we didn’t have a lot of experienced players coming back. We faced a gauntlet of a schedule. These guys, you can see how much more confidence they have this year, and it was really starting to show over the summer."
Odds and ends
Friday isn't just gameday in Gibson City. Sure, there's anticipation for that night's game, but it's not the only priority for the Falcons. First is heading across the street to read to kids at the elementary school. "It keeps everything in perspective and lets them know that everybody is watching you," Augsberger said. "The eyes of the community are on you, but there’s also a bunch of little kids watching you, too." Cribbett has gone from read-ee to reader. "I’ve had kindergarten, third grade and fifth grade," the senior running back/linebacker said. "It’s fun seeing all the kids be there and really want to see you. I was with Gavin last year, and I loved the class. They were all energetic and couldn’t wait to see us."