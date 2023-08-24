Love of the game
Football is a family affair within the Iroquois West program. Senior guard Jace Pankey is the grandson of John Boma, who led the Raiders to 145 wins from 1975 until 2001. "I started playing in third grade," Pankey said. "I’ve had great coaches over the years who just made it fun. With my grandpa and my dad, I’ve just always played. I’ve been to like every single Iroquois West game every single year." Pankey's newest coach is Tim Hamilton, who served as an assistant coach under Boma for 12 seasons and is the son of Marvin Hamilton, who coached at the former Gilman High School in the 1960s. Hamilton replaces Jason Thiele, who amassed a 16-11 record over three seasons at the helm of the program. "I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, and the door opened at the right time," Hamilton said. "This is my first head coaching job."
Season outlook
The Raiders open with Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in week one, a matchup that pits Hamilton against first-year coach Carrick Macdonald. After that, a road-heavy schedule will see the Raiders face road games at Watseka, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Momence, Oakwood and Westville while hosting Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Clifton Central. The Raiders will try and pass that schedule and earn their third-consecutive playoff berth after not having qualified from 2006 until 2021. The Raiders – who have 31 players in the program – feel up to the challenge. "We’re really wanting to build on the success we’ve had," Hamilton said. "We want to keep it going farther, we want to go as far as we can in the playoffs. We’re very fortunate to Coach Thiele and his coaches who got it turned around. The kids know how to win now."
Playoffs ... or bust
The Raiders will have to reconcile the departure of Cannon Leonard, an imposing lineman entering his freshman season for Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes. Physicality will still be the name of the game for the Raiders. "In the backfield, we’ll be looking at Isaiah Arget, Jose Alverado and Christian Gayton and Damian Alverado," Hamilton said. "They’re physical." That isn't to say that the influence of the Leonard brothers – current Illini lineman Clayton Leonard included – won't be felt by Iroquois West this season. The duo helped the Raiders wash away a stretch in which they only once won more than two games in a season from 2007 until 2021. "Cannon definitely put us on the map," Hamilton said.
Odds and ends
It isn't every day that you see a quarterback wearing No. 40. But the Raiders' opponents should expect to see that when CJ Perzee lines up under center this season donning the old family number. "Both my uncles (Luke and Lyndon Perzee) and my dad (Clint Perzee) wore it all of their years when they played at Iroquois West," Perzee said. "I’ve never worn a different number. I’ve been told that it’s not the right number for a quarterback." Perzee's style of play should lend itself well to the non-traditional number. "I was a running back all through youth league and then in eighth grade, we didn’t have a quarterback," Perzee said. "I said I’d try it, and it stuck, but throughout JV, I’ve been a running back and quarterback."