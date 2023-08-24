Love of the game
It didn't take much for Panthers senior Jasper Tarr to fall in love with football. "Me and Brody Bennett had been the water boys for five years before got into high School," Tarr said. "That and just being able to see, when we were still small the big guys ahead of us and just seeing how much the community loves it." Tarr and many of his teammates began playing in elementary school, the earliest age they could, and have kept with it since. "It wasn't my favorite sport, and growing up I said I wouldn't play in high school," senior Matthew Stuepfert said. "It's obviously a big shift from eighth grade to freshman year ... it was a big change, but it benefits us a lot."
Season outlook
That the Panthers have seven home games in 2023 is perhaps the greatest scheduling oddity among any team in Illinois. But that came to be thanks to having six home games on the books before WGWGW was forced to drop its week two game, creating space for Red Hill to join in its place. That joins home games against Central A&M, Macon Meridian, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fisher, Heyworth and Fieldcrest at L.A. McKean Field. "It's definitely going to be a unique year," assistant coach Greg Conn said. "It's something we're looking forward to, we love the atmosphere and we always get a great crowd so to be able to do that seven times this year is exciting."
Playoffs ... or bust
Bo Zeleznik will take the helm of the offense this season and quarterback a group that includes Stuepfert, who rushed for 682 yards on 145 carries and scored eight touchdowns last fall. Zeleznik rushed for 737 yards on 146 to lead the team. Tarr will transition to tight end after lining up under center in 2022. "I didn't handle it well at first and then realized how much sense it made," Tarr said. "I told (head coach BJ Zeleznik) before he even moved me I just wanted to win football games, and he said this is to win football games."
Odds and ends
With an enrollment of 226 students, LeRoy is among the smallest schools in the state that still fields an 11-man football team. The Panthers take pride in their underdog status. "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Tarr said. "We totally live by that. Just the fact that we don't have even as many guys as some of the bigger schools have, but if you come to L.A. McKean Field, you're going to get a fight. That's what we kind of live by."