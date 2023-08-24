Love of the game
Caleb Clutteur was bound to wind up on the Milford/Cissna Park football team. If only for geography. The Bearcats' junior linebacker grew up within view of the field. Literally. It's in his backyard, which made being the team manager in middle school convenient. But Clutteur had to wait to get fully involved in the sport. Youth football in Milford went away not long after he first got involved in elementary school. That's what held back Preston Janssen, too. " I always loved football as a kid and wasn't able to play it any time before," said Janssen, who also started as a freshman. "I don't think there's a sport like it I've every witnessed. It's very physically demanding. A lot of effort. You've just got to put everything into it, and you'll receive the rewards."
Season outlook
This isn't a typical M/CP team compared to the last few seasons. The Bearcats return just one starter on offense and three on defense. Enough roster turnover that Janssen said his team is being overlooked. That the lone returning offensive starter is Tyler Neukomm, though, gives M/CP some comfort. The senior running back rushed for 1,832 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while also starting at linebacker. "I think we have a lot of confidence knowing Tyler is there even though we don't have the same offensive line," Clutteur said. "Every player on the offensive line is new this year, which is going to be different for Tyler, but Tyler is a good player. He'll make it happen."
Playoffs ... or bust
M/CP hasn't done much else but win since making the move to 8-man football in 2018. The Bearcats won a state title in their debut season at that level and followed that with a runner-up finish in 2019. They were back in the state quarterfinals last season after winning their division. A division that gets trickier with a less experienced roster. "This year I think it's easier than it's been to see who the top tier is," M/CP coach Clint Schwartz said. "There's a lot of teams that return a lot of players. St. Thomas More brings everybody back but one player. Blue Ridge brings pretty much everybody back. We have a lot of new guys playing, whether it's new positions or just making their first starts. It's going to be adventure the first week game where we figure a lot out, and then we'll see some drastic improvement as the year goes on."
Odds and ends
Moving to 8-man football has changed the dynamic around the sport in the communities involved. Come basketball season Milford and Cissna Park might go back to being rivals, but in the fall the players — eight from Cissna Park, 17 from Milford — and communities come together. "It's night and day difference between what the community used to think about football and what they think about it now," Schwartz said. "A lot of people are all bought in. There's a buzz every time fall comes around. The old ladies at Casey's say they can't wait for football to be here. It has really changed the perception of Milford/Cissna Park football." That's why this year's new-look team is set on not letting the program drop off. "Even though we don't have as many upperclassmen as we normally do, the standard is the standard," Clutteur said. "We don't expect it to go any lower. We always expect to raise it even higher."