Love of the game
Alec Harrison can admit this now. And the Oakwood senior tight end/defensive end says it with a smile on his face. "I started playing football when I was 4 years old, almost 5, but I was technically 4," Harrison said. "I have connections." Even if he wasn't supposed to start playing at such a young age, Harrison relishes the chance to suit up for the Comets. It's something he's worked for almost his whole life. "It’s pretty fun playing under the Friday night lights, where everybody comes and watches you play," he said. "All your hard work goes into that one game each week." Second-year Oakwood coach Cameron Lee didn't envision he would play football when he was about to start high school at Oakwood. "I was planning on running cross-country," Lee said. Good thing he opted for football, eventually turning his success with the Comets into a chance to start along the offensive line at Illinois State and then into a brief NFL career that saw him play two games with the Chicago Bears in 2017. "What I like so much about football is it’s the sport where everyone has an opportunity to contribute, more so than any other sport," Lee said. "Even if I was a big, slow kid, I could find a spot that mattered, and I just loved that."
Season outlook
Lee's first season in charge at his alma mater resulted in a 3-6 record, with the Comets going through a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season that ended any shot at the playoffs. This fall, Oakwood wouldn't mind reversing the record from a year ago. "We’ve got some young kids who can do something this year," senior middle linebacker Zeke Smith said. Like Jackson Dudley. The junior quarterback is set to assume responsibility for Oakwood's offense. "He’s a natural back there. You can put anything on his plate, he’ll handle it, and he can throw the ball around the yard."
Playoffs ... or bust
Junior right guard/nose guard Kam Acord is an experienced returning starter on the line who Oakwood will rely on heavily this season. Getting the Comets back to the postseason for the first time since 2019 when Oakwood reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs is a main priority. "I think we could at least be eligible for the playoffs if everybody is all in. I think we can make something like that happen. We have a lot of young talent coming up, too, so I think we could be something in the next few years." The opportunity to make a good early impression is there. Oakwood's first three Vermilion Valley Conference opponents — Momence, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Watseka — went a combined 4-23 last season. "There’s winnable games out there," Lee said. "We have an opportunity to come out and be better than we were last year and maybe turn some heads."
Odds and ends
Any current Oakwood football player is sure to know about Lee's football background. The No. 63 jersey he wore with the Bears hangs in the school's hallways. Acord is well-versed in Lee's NFL career. But for different reasons. "I knew how bad his rating was on Madden," Acord said with a laugh. "I actually played with him in Madden, but I sold him. I needed the coins." ... On a serious note, Acord said it's good to know a player from a small school like Oakwood can reach the NFL. "He wasn’t all that good when he started, and he turned it around," Acord said. "It showed that anything is possible if you put your mind to it." ... Last year featured 6 a.m. practices before school for the Comets. And Lee's team got creative, too, by making breakfast after those practices ended and before classes started. "We made breakfast in our locker room," Harrison said. "Kade Flemingwas probably our go-to cook. If we wanted him to get fancy, we'd ask for eggs and ketchup. It was pretty good."