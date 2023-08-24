Love of the game
Hayden Hollen's older brother, Wyatt played football at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and was part of the Panthers squad that went 9-3 in the fall of 2021. Watching Wyatt was an inspiration for Hayden, who will be a big part of the Panthers' attack in the trenches this fall as he suits up at linebacker and offensive guard. "My older brother, watching him play and then, like I tried it out and I just fell in love with the sport," Hayden said. Hayden used to play running back before transitioning solely to the offensive line. "I used to have to carry two sets of jerseys with me," Hayden said.
Season outlook
The young Panthers will once again find themselves facing a brutal stretch at the end of the season after facing a comparatively light slate at the beginning of the season. The Panthers open with a road trip to Chillicothe IVC before hosting Newton, traveling to Bloomington Central Catholic, hosting Pontiac and visiting Rantoul. Those teams went a combined 13-32 last season. They'll finish with contests against Prairie Central, Monticello, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden, who went a combined 34-12 last season. "The Illini Prairie Conference is pretty darn tough," Panthers coach Josh Pritchard said. "There's not really a team that you're just like, 'welp, you can pencil that one off.' There's three new coaches in the conference, that kind of throws it off."
Playoffs or bust
Junior tailback Robert Boyd-Meents exploded onto the area scene a year ago and earned all-IPC first-team honors with a strong sophomore campaign. He'll surely be higher on opposing scouting reports as he aims to lead the Panthers' offense for the next two seasons. "We are really blessed to have him for two more years," Pritchard said. "I do think he matured a lot over his sophomore year and realized that we want him to be the dude ... he doesn't necessarily want the light on him, but he doesn't mind having the ball in his hands every single play." He'll pair with junior quarterback Conner Vaughn to front a young PBL offense that only returns a handful of starters from last season. "We're really lucky to have what now is going to be a two year starter at quarterback and running back," Pritchard said. "Hopefully they continue to help lead that team offensively and then into the following year as well."
Odds and ends
The Panthers return just six seniors from last year's team, including Hollen and Tyler Weigel. "With so few seniors, there's a lot of sophomores that are going to have to dress and play," Weigel said. "I feel like at practice you have to go, like during the drills or like team time, you have to go as hard as you need them to go now (and) show them what to expect and prepare them for a Friday night game." That leadership is expected to pay dividends as the season goes along, and it has already resonated with the senior class. "It's definitely like a cool feeling having the younger kids look up to me because I remember when I was like younger, watching the other kids," Hollen said. "It definitely feels nice, but it went by fast."