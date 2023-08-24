Love of the game
Kael Marchetti has played every offensive position except quarterback since first playing football in the third grade. That's all the spots on the line — tackle, guard and center — plus some time at running back. Now the Prairie Central senior lines up at tight end after moving to that position last season when then Hawks coach Andrew Quain asked him to fill the spot so the team could run different formations. Defensively, Marchetti has repped at defensive end and middle linebacker. Anything to be on the football field. "All my family members sand friends around me were playing," Marchetti said about his start in the game. "I just loved it so much and loved being around it. It made me want to get into football. My dad really wanted me to get into football, too. I just grew a lot of love for it being out there. The energy of it is one thing I really like and one thing that really grabbed my heart about the sport."
Season outlook
Prairie Central heads into the 2023 season with its fourth different coach in the last nine years. Mike Goodwin, who spent the last two years as an assistant at Ridgeview/Lexington and has experience as a head coach at Camp Point Central and Eureka and an assistant at Normal and Normal West, was hired in April. Goodwin's predecessors in Fairbury have been fairly successful. Kirk Brandenburg led the Hawks to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and Quain won 32 games in four years. "Coach Quain called me so see if I'd be interested in the job, and I was, and one thing led to another," Goodwin said. Prairie Central has a nonconference road game at Herrin Week 7 and starts Illini Prairie Conference action Week 1 at Unity. "It's great football every week," Goodwin said of the IPC. "If you can get through it and are fairly healthy, you're going to be ready for the playoffs."
Playoffs ... or bust
Prairie Central posted its best record in nearly two decades when it completed an undefeated regular season in 2022 — winning an outright IPC title — and then reached the Class 3A quarterfinals. "It was just a unique experience," senior Talen Steidinger said. "There was a lot of hype. A lot of people were talking about us. A lot of people wishing us good luck." Hudson Ault returns as a top option in the Hawks' option offense after rushing for 459 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Guiding that offense and trying to get Prairie Central back to the playoffs will be quarterback Avery Elder. The Hawks mostly need a steady hand from their signal caller. "I don't take any huge risks big enough to cost the team a possession," Elder said. "I'd rather play it safe than go for the long one."
Odds and ends
Prairie Central's helmets will be adorned with special stickers in memory of former players Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr. The three-sport athletes died in a sledding accident in March in Colorado late in their senior year. It's a remembrance Goodwin said he let Quain take care of as to not overstep as new coach. "You've just got to let these guys go through it, and if they need something be there to help them," Goodwin said. "That's the main thing." Steidinger called it a "healing process" as another football season starts with Bazzell and Fehr still in the team's memory. "There's a lot of good memories with those guys," he said. "Thinking about the good ones helps fight off what happened." "We're going to be playing for them every time," senior fullback/middle linebacker Tyler Curl added.