Love of the game
The leadership aspect of playing quarterback is what enticed DJ Davis into starting football in fourth grade, even though he played wide receiver his first year. A move to QB a year later followed, and the Rantoul junior has stuck with it since. "I like to make plays," Davis said. Same for Teegan Hall, a junior running back with the Eagles, who took a different route to where he's at now after trying the sport in third grade. "The first two years I was a center," Hall said with a laugh, "before they realized I was just too fast." For senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Alejandro Mejia, football has provided him an outlet he couldn't find elsewhere. "It's always been there no matter what," said Mejia, who first played the sport in third grade. "I've always felt that football teaches you to push yourself. It's one of those sports that shows you that you've got to keep going."
Season outlook
The Eagles are adjusting to a new coach for the second straight season. Jeremy Wooten replaces Scott Quinlan on the sidelines, and the former high school coach in Texas and New Mexico is trying to turn around the fortunes of a program that went 0-9 last fall. Rantoul carries a 30-game losing streak into its opener at Peotone on Friday night. "Every program I’ve been a head coach at, something is missing there," said Wooten, who plans to run a pistol power offense and a 4-4 base defense. "For me, the No. 1 thing is there are people in the halls who say, ‘You haven’t won a game in so many years.’ How you change that narrative is through hard work. Would I love to go 9-0? Absolutely. But I understand it takes work."
Playoffs ... or bust
Most of the players on the current Eagles' roster have never seen Rantoul in the playoffs. The Eagles last qualified for the postseason in 2005, also the program's last winning season. All told, Rantoul has nine playoff appearances in program history, including a run to the Class 4A state semifinals in 1987. Wooten said he realizes facing an eight-game Illini Prairie Conference slate this season, with six of those teams making the playoffs last year, means an uphill climb for the Eagles. "It would be a blessing to go to the playoffs," Hall said. "I know it’s crazy to think, but if we actually push ourselves to do it, it could happen."
Odds and ends
Wooten didn't arrive in Rantoul until June, meaning he's had to play catch-up with his new roster the past few months. And vice versa for the players getting to know Wooten. "I was coming in to my senior year and thought for a little bit, ‘Well, am I going to have a coach? What are we going to do?’" Meija said. "We got into May and June, and we finally figured out we were going to have a coach. I let go of that worry." ... Davis and Hall are two juniors the Eagles are relying on not only for this season, but for the 2024 season, too. "That's one of my top goals is to put us back on the right track," Davis said. Hall agrees: "We’re getting closer to winning. I’m not saying we’re going to achieve that, but we’re getting closer." ... Meija freely admits some of the Eagles' previous problems have come from poor attitudes, but said he's already seen a difference in that aspect since Wooten arrived. "In the past, Rantoul has this thing where we break down on each other," Meijia said. "That definitely has changed this year."