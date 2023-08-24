Love of the game
Few schools that co-op for football have enjoyed as much success as Ridgeview and Lexington have in the past two seasons, with a combined 20-5 record and an appearance in the semifinal round of the 2022 Class 1A playoffs. That's led to palpable energy in the hallways of both schools as the team prepares to split its home games between both schools evenly for the first time in the partnership's three-year history. "Since we've been successful these past few years, everyone is carpooling to these games, whether it's in Colfax or wherever," Cal Thomas said. Everyone's wearing their jerseys at school, everyone's super excited when we have those pep assemblies before before game, everyone's all hyped up."
Season outlook
Ridgeview/Lexington has enjoyed plenty of highs throughout the last two seasons, finishing 8-4 in the Fall 2021 season and 12-1 a year ago. The Mustangs' path to continued success in the Heart of Illinois Conference will start with a road game at Gibson City-Melvin Sibley before a nonconference contest at home against Class 2A power Rockridge provides an early test in the second week of the season. Four home games – against Fisher, Tremont, Eureka and Deer Creek-Mackinaw – and road tilts at Fieldcrest, El Paso-Gridley and Tri-Valley follow. "The great thing is you make the playoffs with that schedule, you're prepared for any team you see," first-year Mustangs coach Matt Barnes said. "I'd rather be prepared and have that than go 9-0 against a bunch of teams that maybe aren't as tough of an opponent."
Playoffs or bust
Ample playoff experience during the past two seasons has given the Mustangs' younger players a firsthand look at what winning looks like. Those runs granted the program three extra weeks of practice and a chance to play in high-stakes matchups late into the fall. "Even if it's a scout team defense or offense, they are getting to experience what that playoff run is," Barnes said. "Having that experience now they're the starters and get to kind of lay their own foundation and kind of set the destiny." That run was critical even for players who didn't see the field during those runs. "Hopefully they get to see how much fun we had in those extra three or four weeks and how much better it made us," Thomas said. "Hopefully it drives them to want to reach the playoffs just like we did those past two years."
Odds and ends
Ridgeview and Lexington are rivals in sports that they don't partner for. Yet the Mustangs and Minutemen have found common ground on the gridiron and integrated the two programs fairly evenly. The team's helmets are now adorned with a blue R and a purple L to signify the colors of each school, and about two-thirds of the team's players attend classes at Lexington. Its an upgrade from previous helmets, which used to be blank shells. "Purple and navy is really hard to combine, like it's a really hard thing," Barnes said. "To me it was like, how do we keep incorporating both schools together? And so to me that was what my vision for the helmets was and then whatever twists and turns (the players) wanted to put on them."