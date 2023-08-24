Love of the game
Basketball was Tyler Norton's first interest. But when it became apparent that his friend group would migrate to the gridiron upon arriving at Salt Fork High School, the now-senior made the same move. "I really liked basketball before that, but then once I got to high school, my friends were going to play so I thought I'd play," said Norton, a left tackle and defensive tackle for the Storm. That move paid off, as the Storm have amassed a 16-10 record since Norton's class has roamed the halls of Salt Fork High School. Expectations are high for the Storm yet again in 2023. "It was a lot to learn, but I had good help from the seniors my freshman year and figured it out," Norton said.
Season outlook
Salt Fork's quest to build on its 7-4 campaign a year ago now runs through the Vermilion Valley Conference's closed schedule and includes four home games and five road games. The Storm will open the season with a home game against Westville, while also hosting Watseka, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Clifton Central. Road games against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Momence, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood loom large as well. Salt Fork — which boasts the smallest enrollment of any 11-man football-playing school in the VVC — is undeterred. "If we can find a way to (get into the playoffs), I think that our regular season schedule will help us," Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. "A good, solid two-way Westville team with a lot of parts back, that's a tough opener, and then you've got Bismarck, who's won the conference four, five, six years in a row now. I think it's a very challenging schedule."
Playoffs or bust
Jameson Remole is back in the fold at quarterback and will anchor the offensive unit behind center Evan Webb. Remole is accustomed to winning games across the board; he played a large role in Salt Fork's 28-5 boys' basketball campaign during the 2022-23 season that yielded the program a Class 1A regional championship. "We jell together pretty well, and any time I'm off on anything, like snaps or just how anything's feeling coming out, he always helps," Webb said. "We've got a great relationship, just being able to work back-and-forth." Remole's presence has also been a big help for the rest of the team. "He had a good season last year," said Evan Hageman, Salt Fork's right guard who also starts on the defensive line, "and I hope he's going to have a better one this year."
Odds and ends
Football is the talk of the hallways on a typical fall Friday in Catlin, perhaps even more so this season with the Storm facing zero Saturday games after playing four of them a year ago. The return to the Friday night lights is much anticipated. "We get the question asked all day, 'You gonna win? You gonna win?'" Webb said. "So we always say that that's the plan. We're all excited to get to the game. That's kind of what's on everybody's minds. Classes kind of take a back seat that day (to thinking about) the game." After school releases, players have a bit of time to relax and lock in before returning to the school. "I'll go home, get something to eat, I think it's like five o'clock when we normally have to be back in school," Evan Hageman said. "Then we go through our pregame and everything like that."