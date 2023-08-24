Love of the game
Damien Linares wasn't sure at first he wanted to play football. His dad gave him the initial nudge when he was in kindergarten, and despite those early doubts he found he liked it more and more the longer he played. "Just how fun it was with practices and how competitive the games were," the Schlarman fullback/lineman said kept him interested. The father-son connection to the game is one Linares shares with Hilltoppers coach Bob Lehmann and his dad, Richard. "Football is something my dad and I bonded over with," Lehmann said. "It really became important again when I started coaching again. It’s a connection I have and with my past. One of the reasons I stuck with it is because of him."
Season outlook
Schlarman isn't quite starting from scratch offensively — not with quarterback Owen Jones back on the field — but the Hilltoppers did lose 60 percent of its offense from last year's 3-6 team. Jones is the anchor, having passed for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 2022 to go with 412 rushing yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground. "I’ve always played quarterback," Jones said. "I like getting the ball to my teammates and seeing them make plays." Linares considers Jones' scrambling and ability to simply run over some defenders his biggest strength. "He’s a real good leader getting everyone where they need to be at the right times," Schlarman lineman Dillon Hemker added. "He’s working with the line and making sure he gets the ball out."
Playoffs ... or bust
The Hilltoppers finished toward the bottom of the Central 1 division of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association with a three-game winning streak in September against Metro East Lutheran, Rockford Christian Life and Ashton Franklin Center the highlight. Milford/Cissna Park, St. Thomas More and Blue Ridge made the playoffs out of Schlarman's division. The 2022 season was also the Hilltoppers first at the 8-man level after not finishing a full season in the spring of 2021 and not fielding a team at all that fall. "I think there was some excitement last year," Lehmann said. "When we won the homecoming game on a last-second touchdown pass from Owen to Jerrius (Atkinson), there was excitement in the stands and excitement in the school. That’s really what it’s all about."
Odds and ends
The move to 8-man football was a necessity at Schlarman. The school's enrollment is listed at 74 by the IHSA. Throw in golf, cross-country and soccer as fall sports, and fielding enough players to play 11-man football simply isn't in the cards anymore. The roster isn't all that big for an 8-man team either with the Hilltoppers not fielding even 20 players. Most of them play both ways. "You have to rely heavily on the people that are there," Hemker said. "Getting closer to them to make sure they will do their job because if they’re out, then we might not have a replacement for them, and that could be detrimental." Summer conditioning was vital. "It’s up to you to be disciplined to show up and get your work done," Jones said. "That shows up in the fourth quarter when you’re out there playing both ways."