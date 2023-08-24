Love of the game
St. Joseph-Ogden teammates Braxton Waller and Rowan Musselman grew up around football. Waller's dad, Steve, was a quarterback in high school and coached at Urbana in the mid-2000s and is now the school's athletic director, so Waller was learning from a young age and started playing when he was in third grade. Musselman doesn't remember a time without football. His dad, Chad, coached at Villa Grove from 2007-14 and is now an assistant principal at Urbana. "I’ve grown up around football my whole life," Musselman said. "It’s really fun, and I don’t know anything different. I was on the sidelines when he would coach, so that was cool." Logan Smith's football roots aren't quite as deep. He played one year of youth football before taking it up again in high school. "I just watched on TV a lot and thought the coolest position was quarterback," Smith said. "I thought I would try that out. People say I've got a good arm, but in baseball, I can't throw a baseball very well. I don't know where the arm comes from."
Season outlook
SJ-O returns just four starters on offense. That half of those starters are Smith and wide receiver Coy Taylor doesn't hurt the outlook on the coming season. A connection that could be vital with Illini Prairie Conference rivals Monticello and Unity on the schedule the first two weeks. Smith threw for 2,582 yards, 28 touchdowns and just nine interceptions last season. While he lost one of his top targets — all-state wide receiver Ty Pence is now on the Illinois State basketball team — Taylor wasn't far behind on the stat sheet. Taylor returns as the go-to option this fall having caught 76 passes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. "He's going to be a stud," said Waller, SJ-O's starting center. Smith readily agreed. "He was big last year, but he's gotten even better. He had a catch (in the first practice) that was crazy — one hand over like two people."
Playoffs ... or bust
Simply making the playoffs is the most basic of expectations at SJ-O. The Spartans reached the postseason 25 straight seasons under the late Dick Duval and in 26 of his total 28 years leading the program. The Spartans have been back four times in five postseasons held under Shawn Skinner, but last fall marked their first playoff win since 2015. "The morale is high," Smith said. "We had a lot more guys come out. Basketball guys who maybe hadn't play football freshman or sophomore year finally came out. That really increased our numbers. I feel like St. Joe football is really up right now." Losing in the second round last year to Olympia, though, is still providing motivation. "They were a 15-seed," Smith said. "They whupped us. That's a feeling I don't like and don't want to feel again."
Odds and ends
Friday gameday comes with plenty of tradition at SJ-O — starting with a team breakfast that morning. It's simple. Show up at 7 a.m., get together with your teammates and chow down. "Sometimes pancakes, or it's biscuits and gravy," Waller said. "There's always like bacon, eggs, sausages, donuts." Some healthy options, too. "Have to get the fruit," Smith added. "Got to get the healthy stuff." "It gets me ready in the morning," Musselman chipped in. "It gets you focused. You're surrounded by your team and by your coaches. And it gets me good food in the morning." School days on Fridays in the fall are fairly football-centric, too. Lots of jerseys in the hallways. "Not even just football players," Waller said. "Girlfriends of football players. Teachers. Usually every jersey you have is handed out every Friday."