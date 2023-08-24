Love of the game
Kyle Corkill started playing football in the fourth grade. Now a senior wide receiver/cornerback for Sullivan/Okaw Valley, Corkill's football origin story begins with him as a JFL quarterback. Protected by offensive linemen that are also now receivers. On a roster that numbered below 20. That was part of the reason why he stopped playing in the seventh and eighth grade. "It took a big toll on my body," Corkill said. "We were playing with only 12 or 13 kids, so it was really hard on me." Corkill started back up as a freshman with some motivation from his dad. "He’s always been a big role model to me," he said. "He didn’t get to play much in high school because he always had to work at his farm, and he had a farming accident where he almost lost his leg. He's fine now."
Season outlook
S/OV transitions into the Lincoln Prairie Conference this season following its departure the Central Illinois Conference. The Redskins regain former Okaw Valley Conference foe Argenta-Oreana as a conference rival and gain a natural geographic rivalry with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. But that final year in the CIC, though, counted as the started of a potential S/OV football resurgence. A 4-5 record in 2022 was the most wins in a single season since 2014. The season-opening victory against Newton also snapped a 42-game losing streak. "I remember our first game against Newton not a lot of people wanted to come because they didn’t think we were going to win at all," senior lineman Wyatt Poynor said. "They still thought we were horrible. Of course, by the second or third home game, it was packed. Everybody changed their mind."
Playoffs ... or bust
This year's S/OV seniors were fifth graders the last time the Redskins made the playoffs in 2015. There's a sense of confidence within the program that streak could also be snapped after going winless in a five-game slate in 2021 and surging to 4-5 in coach John Bertetto's second season. "I feel like it’s eye-opening to show how far we’ve come and how much the coaches have helped us come along," Corkill said. "At the start, we weren’t thinking about what we could be doing now. We were just hoping we could get through high school and keep the program alive. Now, seeing it thrive, it really gives you extra motivation to keep it going." Bertetto gets plenty of credit from his players. "It’s good having someone who cares about you outside of football, too," senior wide receiver/safety Aiden Ballinger said. "He doesn’t want us to just succeed in football. He wants us to succeed in life. He’s really building us up on how to be leaders and how to take care of bad situations."
Odds and ends
Poynor, Corkill and Ballinger all share a similar hairstyle. Mullets are apparently all the rage in Moultrie County. At least on an S/OV football team that might be 50 percent mullet. Poynor started growing his hair out a year ago, saw that others were going business up front and party in the back and just went for it. Corkill made the change in the spring before track season and now cuts his own hair and specializes in mullets. Ballinger had to go the mullet route last season. "I always had straight hair, but I was like, if we beat Newton, I’ll get a mullet," he said. "Sure enough, we beat them, and I had to keep my word."