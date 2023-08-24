Love of the game
John Kibler and Wyatt Conner both gave football a try in fourth grade. For one of their fellow Tri-County senior offensive lineman this season, though, Wyatt Gilbert didn't join in on the fun until eighth grade. "My mom didn't want me to play," Gilbert said matter-of-factly. "I got a couple people with me to talk her into it." Good thing, too, since the trio of players that represented the Titans are all vital to what success Tri-County could have this season. "I've learned football, but I've also learned a lot of life skills and how to build relationships," Gilbert said. "It's a lot of learning about who you are." For Tri-County second-year coach T.J. Blake, having a dad who grew up a fan of the successful Dallas Cowboys' teams in the 1990s played a role in falling in love with the sport. "I heard all about Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and the defense," Blake said with a laugh. "Football is just something I’ve attached myself to, and it’s something I can’t imagine not being around at this point."
Season outlook
Blake is tasked with trying to get the program he played for a decade ago back into the playoffs for the first time since 2019, with Tri-County coming off a 3-6 season a year ago. Relying on a big offensive line — Gilbert checks in at 6 feet, 2 inches and 230 pounds and should start at left tackle, Kibler is a 5-10, 280-pound right guard and Conner is a 5-9, 215-pound left guard — to pave running lanes for players like sophomore fullback Clay Kibler and junior Donnie Loveall, among others, is key leading into Friday night's season opener at home against Sangamon Valley. "Finally being able to have a couple years where we have the same group on the offensive line helps me sleep better at night going into a game because I know up front, we’re going to be solid," Blake said. "As long as they can get in sync, I like what our gameplan will be." So is the play of junior quarterback Garrett Pollock, who threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. "Last year, he brought some leadership and kind of corralled us all in there and helped us get through games," John Kibler said. "He didn’t get all freaked out by what was going on."
Playoffs ... or bust
Tri-County has 14 playoff appearances next to its name, including a run of three straight seasons from 2009 to 2011 under former coach Adam Clapp, who Blake played for. Shiloh entered into the co-op with Kansas and Oakland in the mid-2010s, and the addition of the school from Hume has benefited the Titans, who play all their home games in Oakland. "We probably get 10-12 kids from each school," Blake said. "It’s good because it gives us more people who can come together for a common goal." And that goal this fall is to get back to the playoffs for the first time in these current seniors' high school careers. "We want to experience that playoff feeling one time," Gilbert said.
Odds and ends
Gilbert, Conner and John Kibler all sport long hair. In some form. "I've been growing my hair out for about a year," Conner said. "My original hair was buzzcut and short, almost military-type. I just like this hair now." How did Gilbert settle on his flow? "I had a mullet when they were in," he said with a laugh. "I cut that off and had the short hair, but I’ve always liked the longer hair. I feel like it fits my face better than some short little buzzcut." Same for Kibler, who actually trimmed his substantially recently. "I had a wedding to go to, and I was in it," he said. "I don’t really like short hair, but I cut off about nine inches and I donated it for cancer patients."